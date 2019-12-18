Gargoyles Creator and Star Keith David Host Mini-Reunion

Since Disney+ launched last month, there’s been a resurgence of Gargoyles fans hoping the House of Mouse will relaunch the property in some shape, way, or form. That movement is going to get a whole lot more rabid after Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman and Keith David — the voice behind Gargoyles mainstay Goliath — met up after one of David’s concerts Monday night. Both Weisman and David took to Twitter to share an picture together, both mentioning their time together on the cult-classic animated show.

The moment Disney+ launched and allowed fans to binge the series, Gargoyles instantly shot up as a trending topic on Twitter. That caused Weisman to join in on the fun and start the #KeepBingingGargoyles hashtag in hopes of getting the powers that be to take notice.

It was a mini #Gargoyles reunion last night @FeinsteinsLA! Having @Greg_Weisman in the house at my show warmed my heart! Good to see you, brother. pic.twitter.com/5TlcSBxIFk — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) December 17, 2019

When we spoke with David earlier this year, he was entirely on-board with a reboot of some kind.

“You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David said of the show’s initial cancellation after three short seasons. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath.”

He added, “You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

The entire Gargoyles series is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

