Gargoyles: NECA Confirms Eight New Action Figures Next Year

Something wicked this way comes. Months after NECA first announced it locked down a toys license for Disney's Gargoyles franchise, the toymaker made another startling revelation. Throughout 2022, NECA plans to release eight different figures from the series, further fleshing out the line of three figures that will be released by the end of this year.

In the latest tweet, shared Friday afternoon, NECA didn't unveil what characters will make up the eight aforementioned figures. The toy company launched the line with Gargoyles lead Goliath, a figure that's scheduled to hit the market this summer. During Comic-Con@Home festivities this week, the company then unveiled plans for Demona and Thailog figures.

The tweet on Friday also happened to include the first official promotional key art of the Thailog figure, which you can see below.

Before years end Thailog & Demona join the #Gargoyles collection.

8 more figures are completed for 2022. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/tHRGKHD7OZ — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) July 23, 2021

Since the series became one of the many classic Disney shows to stream on Disney+, fans have been clamoring for a continuation or relaunch of the property. When we spoke to Keith David, the voice of the aforementioned Goliath, in 2019, he was all-in on the idea of revisiting the character in the future.

"[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor hypothetically asked. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

I think we're all with you there, Keith.

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

