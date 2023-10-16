Gargoyles Live-Action Reboot Officially in Works at Disney+

A Gargoyles reboot is officially on the way. Months after a report suggested Kenneth Branagh could be helming a live-action reboot of the cult classic animated series, a new trade report says a live-action series is, in fact, in development at Disney+. While it doesn't appear that Branagh is working on it, the series has a pair of monstrous names attached. Gary Dauberman has been hired to write, showrun, and executive produce the series alongside James Wan and his Atomic Monster banner.

Most recently, Dauberman directed a reimagining of Salem's Lot, a classic tale from Stephen King. The filmmaker has an extensive resume in horror having written the first three Annabelle films set in New Line's The Conjuring Universe. Atomic Monster's Michael Clear is also set to executive producer the series.

Though nothing else has been revealed about the project, it's expected to be a straight-to-series order given the streaming format of Disney+. Though an announcement such as this is typically a good sign, something similar happened with The Spiderwick Chronicles, a series that was first ordered by Disney+ before being shuttered. That YA adaptation has since moved to The Roku Channel.

Although the series is live-action, it's all but guaranteed the Garoglyes themselves will be motion capture. Because of that, voide actors such as Keith David could theoretically return to portray the roles they originated nearly three decades ago.

"You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David told us of the show's cancellation in 2021. "[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters," he added. "I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath." I think we're all with you there, Keith.

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

