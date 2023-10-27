The Boys: Gen V Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers - "Sick"

The penultimate episode of The Boys: Gen V Season One is its most explosive yet.

With only two episodes left in the first season of The Boys: Gen V, those behind the show had plenty of plot lines to wrap. Luckily for those who've been watching the show all season long, "Sick" is one of the show's most packed episodes yet. Not only does the story move forward leaps and bounds, but the show also cements its place in the wider The Boys Universe, even setting up the fourth season of the show it's a spin-off of. Full spoilers up ahead, including some surprising deaths and reveals. Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the series!

A supe is thrown into a holding cell in The Woods. Other supes there warn him not to breath and we soon see why. Another supe crawls out from the crawls with boils all over his body as a result of the virus. He coughs up blood as the rest of the supes panic.

Outside of the room, Shetty and Cardosa are examining them. The doctor says the virus can only be transmitted through contact and Shetty asks if they can make it airborne so that it's more easily transmitted. Cardosa expresses his doubts that Vought wants something of that. Cardosa says he may tell Vought of the virus, but Shetty says if he doesn't make it airborne, she'll tell them Cardosa was the one to concoct the virus.

Shetty is interrupted by her cell phone, Cate's calling. Cate asks to meet up with Shetty but she's heading into a meeting elsewhere. We see that Cate called her to try getting Shetty to meet up with the group. Without Cate taking her medicine, we find out she's able to read everyone's thoughts.

At the diner where the group is sitting, a news flash shows that Victoria Neuman is set to visit the campus of Godolkin.

Frustrated with Cate, Jordan leaves the restaurant. Marie chases after them and tries to get them to rejoin the group. The two kiss. Jordan reveals they have the key to Shetty's office and Marie says they could find evidence of The Woods and present it to Neuman when she arrives at the school.

In Emma's dorm room, she's getting Sam ready to hide out. She decides to get him food from Voughtaburger, and Sam reminisces about the last time he's had it—he was with his brother. Once Emma leaves to get food, Sam hides in her closet.

Marie and Jordan are looking through things in Shetty's office. They find a hidden compartment in the desk with files about a plane crash, one that seemingly crashed because of a terrorist attack. They look through the manifest of those on the plane and see two of Shetty's family members were on the plane.

They're interrupted by somebody unlocking the door to the office and in walks an inebriated Dr. Cardosa. We's replaying the day's events out loud before peeing in a bottle of whiskey Shetty has in her office.

Elsewhere, Shetty is waiting for her meeting. Somebody speaks up and Shetty turns around to see Grace Mallory, the former CIA director that's responsible for the formation of The Boys. Shetty shows Mallory pictures of supes infected with the virus, and says they've been able to make the virus at the school without Vought knowing. Mallory wants nothing to do with it, calling the virus genocide.

Mallory then reveals it was Shetty's husband and daughter that were killed in the plane crash. Shetty says Mallory's grandkids have also been killed by supes, or as a result of their actions. Mallory warns Shetty to not turn out like Billy Butcher, though she doesn't refer to him by name.

Mallory refuses to have anything done with Shetty and they two depart. As Shetty walks away, we see that Mallory has recorded the entire conversation on a phone call. She informs whoever's on the other end to keep a close eye on Shetty and Godolkin University.

In Emma's dorm room, Sam leaves the closet and starts going through her stuff. He hears screaming outside thinking the worst and opens the door to see students creating an ice rink in the hallway outside. Sam leaves the room to join the students sliding back and forth on the ice. Rufus invites Sam to a party the group is going to, and they leave the dorms.

Polarity is speaking on the Cameron Coleman Show, speaking of moderating the upcoming panel with Neuman. We see Andre and Cate arguing about the former's relationship with his father.

At the facility where the forum is taking place, Polarity begins suffering from a seizure.

Emma returns to her dorm room with her arms full of food and finds Sam missing.

Andre rushes to his father's side, joining him in the ambulance taking him from the forum. He has another seizure while in the back of the ambulance, causing supplies to fly everywhere. Andre tries to combat the inadvertent power usage with his power.

We see Rufus lied about the party and instead, took Sam to the forum with Neuman. Cameron takes the role of moderator from Polarity, instantly becoming contentious with Neuman as protests rage on outside.

Marie and Jordan arrive at the heavily-guarded forum building, and the latter decides to cause a distraction so that Marie can get backstage. Jordan fights with Justine over her treatment of Emma earlier in the series. Jordan punches Justine and dislocates her jaw, causing those standing by to join in as an all-out brawl starts. The guards leave their post and Marie sneaks in.

Protestors interrupt Neuman's forum, arguing over the civil rights supes are given. Somebody asks if Homelander will be reprimanded for killing the person at the end of The Boys Season Four. Much of the crowd leaps to Homelander's defense and rages against Neuman's track record. A fight begins to break out causing Neuman to be rushed off stage, right into the wings where Marie is waiting. Much to Marie's surprise, Neuman already knows who she is.

Outside, Emma reunites with Sam and Jordan. Sam tells her about his afternoon, but the two decide to hide him once again much to his dismay. It's here we find out he's starting to pick up some of Rufus' supe supremacy ideals.

Shetty arrives home to find Cate waiting for her. Cate yells at Shetty for manipulating and controlling her, and Shetty tries telling Cate the two will be leaving Godolkin after she manages to tie up some loose ends. Shetty says she'll save Cate from the virus, and admits that she feels like Cate is her own daughter. She touches Cate's hands and Cate realizes she's telling the truth.

In the green room, Neuman can't stop complimenting Marie. She prods Marie to reveal more about her powers, and Marie examines Neuman's blood only to find out it has Compound V in it. Neuman reveals that she's a supe that has the same blood-bending superpowers. The two begin bonding, especially when Neuman reveals she grew up at the Red River Orphanage. Neuman also reveals she's the benefactor that let Marie get admitted to Godolkin.

Marie tells Neuman about The Woods and the virus they're looking to get airborne. Marie tells her about Dr. Cardosa and Neuman says she'll take care of it all. Neuman advises Marie to drop any chatter of The Woods because Vought won't hesitate to ship her off to the adult superhero prison. She says if Marie is able to continue her studies at Godolkin, she'll be the first black woman able to join The Seven and, in turn, be able to find her sister.

Andre and Polarity are in a hospital room, the former crying about his recent detachment from his father. Andre ignores a text message telling people to go to Shetty's house. Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Sam all arrive at the house looking for Cate, the one that sent the text.

They go inside and see Cate and Shetty standing next to each other. Cate's eyes are bleeding once again and everyone's trying to figure out what's going on.

Feeling threatened, Shetty reveals all. Godolkin was founded as a superhero experimentation facility. Shetty reveals she wants the virus to become airborne and kill all supes. We find out Shetty's family was on the plane Homelander shot down in the first season of The Boys. Shetty said she hoped to get Cate to kill all the supes left in The Woods.

Cate tries to get the group to kill Shetty, but they refuse. Instead, Cate uses her powers to make Shetty slit her own throat. Cate uses her powers to prohibit Marie from using her powers. Without help, Shetty dies. Sam agrees with Cate's actions, calling it justice for the superhero race.

In a parking garage, Dr. Cardosa is meeting up with Neuman. He has the entire canister of the virus. Cardosa says he needs witness protection for he and his family in exchange for the virus. Neuman verifies that Cardosa is the only one who's able to recreate the virus. After praising Cardosa as an American hero, Neuman takes the virus and uses her powers to explode Cardosa's head.

Roll credits.

The first seven episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V Season One finale will be released on November 2nd.