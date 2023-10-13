The Boys: Gen V's The Woods, Explained

Throughout the first four episodes of The Boys: Gen V, The Woods has appeared as a major antagonist. The mysterious organization operates in secret under the campus of Godolkin University and finally, the true purpose of what the villains are doing has been unveiled. As you might expect, major spoilers are up ahead! Proceed with caution if you're hoping to watch the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V completely spoiler-free.

At one point during the show's fifth episode, "Welcome to the Monster Club," Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) approaches Indira (Shelley Conn) about Sam. A frantic Cardosa presses Indira on doing whatever she can to recapture Sam and bring him back given the supe threatened Cardosa's family at home the previous night. It's in this conversation the purpose of The Woods is revealed.

According to Cardosa, he's exceptionally close to mastering the creation of a virus. Not a virus that necessarily makes people sick, but the doctor says it will allow the holder of the virus to control those with superpowers. Sam was effectively Patient Zero in helping get the virus started and without him as a captive, Cardosa and his team need another supe to experiment on the finalize the virus.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first five episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.