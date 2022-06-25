The Boys Herogasm Episode's 10 Wildest Moments Ranked

Spoilers follow for the latest episode of The Boys! Talked about for years, and boasting a hilarious content warning at the top of the episode, Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Boys has finally premiered its "Herogasm" episode. Filled with debauchery and plenty of wild sex, nudity, and visual effects, it's something that has fans of the show shocked at what they're seeing. We can't really show any of it here considering the content, but we've made a list of the 10 wild and craziest moments from the episode complete with fan reactions to each of them.

"We knew how explicit it would have to be because [The Boys] really tries to present things as they would be in real life," series creator Eric Kripke told Nerdist about the episode. " Amassive superhero orgy would have a lot of nudity and sex acts. And then we added in all our Boys madness with hovering vibrators and icy dildos and all of the craziness that we do. When you start getting down to the logistics of it, it's horrifying. It's so scary. You're bringing in dozens and dozens of people who are going to get naked and simulate sex acts. And it's not a porn, like you have to do it really professionally with a safe space."

After the Amazon Prime Video logo appears in the "Herogasm" episode, the official content warning appears, reading: "Some scenes may not be suitable for some, really most, let's be honest, all viewers. But rest assured that any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal, superhero, or other, aren't real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in visual effects."

Take a look at the reactions to the wildest moments in the episode below!