The Boys Herogasm Episode's 10 Wildest Moments Ranked
Spoilers follow for the latest episode of The Boys! Talked about for years, and boasting a hilarious content warning at the top of the episode, Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Boys has finally premiered its "Herogasm" episode. Filled with debauchery and plenty of wild sex, nudity, and visual effects, it's something that has fans of the show shocked at what they're seeing. We can't really show any of it here considering the content, but we've made a list of the 10 wild and craziest moments from the episode complete with fan reactions to each of them.
"We knew how explicit it would have to be because [The Boys] really tries to present things as they would be in real life," series creator Eric Kripke told Nerdist about the episode. " Amassive superhero orgy would have a lot of nudity and sex acts. And then we added in all our Boys madness with hovering vibrators and icy dildos and all of the craziness that we do. When you start getting down to the logistics of it, it's horrifying. It's so scary. You're bringing in dozens and dozens of people who are going to get naked and simulate sex acts. And it's not a porn, like you have to do it really professionally with a safe space."
After the Amazon Prime Video logo appears in the "Herogasm" episode, the official content warning appears, reading: "Some scenes may not be suitable for some, really most, let's be honest, all viewers. But rest assured that any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal, superhero, or other, aren't real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in visual effects."
Take a look at the reactions to the wildest moments in the episode below!
#10 The Clamps
Vermont's hottest party is #Herogasm, hosted by the TNT Twins, they've gone all out for the 70th anniversary- yellowtail sushi, an octopus, taser nipple clamps, and even members of The Seven. This party's gonna blow the roof off the house! pic.twitter.com/TJGlSTJq0M— Derreck Doan (@derrecknoteric) June 24, 2022
#9 Hughie Attends
Herogasm might be my favorite episode just because of Hughies butt.— Jackie🥰💍 (@JaCoBe_YoUnG_) June 24, 2022
#8 Toilet Cam
#Herogasm #TheBoysTV my God. What a powerful episode. Like, the sex stuff was tame (albeit I never wanted to see a toilet cam ever) compared to the monster fight between the boys and homelander. That is how you do a real super fight. Fucking A.— Yang #StandWithUkraine #RoeVWade (@The_Evil_Pacman) June 24, 2022
#7 The Ice Toy
I find it really weird for y’all to complain that there wasn’t enough sex in herogasm… did y’all not see the background shit? The burning dick?? THE ICE DILDO???— ♡Heaven♡ wants TheBoys moots (@Jenmishs_bitch) June 24, 2022
#6 Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth
Absolutely dying at #Herogasm they even integrated comic book stuff like bondage in wonder woman comics 😂😂— Carlos Adama (@Carlos_Adama) June 24, 2022
#5 It was, in fact, on fire
Mans dick was on fire. #Herogasm— 24 Heures de Leek (@SunDontCompare) June 24, 2022
#4 Termite's...entrance
Had to hit that rewind to see where Termite came from at the Herogasm party. 😂 Little bastard— ᏢᎾᏒᏢ (@porpscito) June 25, 2022
#3 Return of Love Sausage
Time for trauma! With an extra long penis reunion between M.M. and Love Sausage! #TheBoys #Herogasm— Warrior of Night (@96Nighthawk) June 24, 2022
#2 MM's Surprise
Nahhhhhhh they did MM DIRTY in this episode 😩🤣 #TheBoys #Herogasm— ESQUIRE (@ESQUIZZY) June 25, 2022
#1 The Deep & The Octopus
The most repulsive thing that happened in #Herogasm was The Deep with that octopus. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/SiK5ohAtUd— ariel 🪴 (@cursedhat) June 24, 2022