Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1 Vehicle and More Go up for Pre-Order Today

Hasbro is set to launch a wave of exclusives online here at Walmart's Collector Shop starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST today, March 15th. At that time you'll find new figures in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection lineup and the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy and Beast Wars lineups. Hasbro will also release an Ecto-1 vehicle, Fearsome Flush figure, and Bug-Eye figure with designs inspired by classic '80s Kenner toys from The Real Ghostbusters animated series.

The Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1 toy features moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, a deployable ghost claw, and a ghost figure. It's a Walmart exclusive that you'll be able to pre-order at launch time right here for $49.99. Odds are this is going to sell out quickly, so be prepared. If that happens, you could cross your fingers for a restock or head on over to eBay.

The Kenner Classics Real Ghostbusters Fearsome Flush and Bug-Eye ghost figures feature eye popping and rolling-activated action. They will be available to pre-order here at Walmart after the launch time for $14.99.

You can check out previously released figures in the Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters lineup here at Walmart. If you're feeling extra nostalgic, episodes of The Real Ghostbusters series that aired between 1986 and 1991 are now airing on YouTube.

Of course, the biggest news for Ghostbusters fans is the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is slated to hit theaters on November 11th:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

