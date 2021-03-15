Hasbro Star Wars, Transformers, and Ghostbusters Walmart Exclusives Launch Today

Last week, Walmart launched a timer that counts down to the debut of a wave of Hasbro exclusives in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, The Real Ghostbusters, and the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy and Beast Wars lines. That timer hits zero today, March 15th, at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Be ready and waiting here at Walmart's Collector Shop just before that time. Here's a taste of what to expect...

Back in January, Hasbro launched a wave of figures in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lines that celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. They also revealed that three Vintage Collection exclusives would hit Walmart at some point in 2021 - Paploo, Princess Leia (Endor), and an AT-ST driver. Considering that Walmart used Paploo and the AT-ST driver in their countdown timer, it's a pretty safe bet that these three figures are dropping on March 15th (UPDATE: Confirmed). You can take a closer look at them in our gallery from the initial 50th anniversary launch.

Hasbro's official description for Paploo applies to all of the figures:

"Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PAPLOO Figure is presented on a STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections."

Thanks to GameSpot we now know that Walmart will launch the Ecto-1, Fearsome Flush, and Bug-Eye in their Ghostbusters Kenner Classics line. When they do arrive on March 15th, you'll be able to pre-order them for $15 to $50.

Thanks to IGN we now know that Transformers: Vintage Beast Wars releases will include Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor, and Rattrap in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. All four figures appear to be identical to the ones released in 1996 - right down to the packaging. At launch time, you'll be able to pre-order them for $19.99 to $39.99.

Unfortunately, the details on the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy exclusives haven't been revealed at the time of writing. Again, be ready at the Walmart Collector Shop today, March 15th at 10am PST / 1pm EST.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.