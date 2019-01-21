Giancarlo Esposito Celebrates ‘Breaking Bad’s Anniversary With Scary Photo

Today marks 11 years since the series premiere of Breaking Bad, arguably one of the greatest television shows ever made. Actors from the series and fans alike have been sharing their appreciation for the show today, including Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing Gus Fring.

11 years later and my presence still scares people. Happy Anniversary to my #BreakingBad family!! pic.twitter.com/IIWC48xr7a — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 20, 2019

“11 years later and my presence still scares people. Happy Anniversary to my #BreakingBad family!!,” he wrote. He attached a photo of himself in character and it really is quite menacing! We had to keep glancing back at his friendly profile picture to remember he’s not the evil owner of a chicken franchise we love to fear.

Esposito didn’t show up until the 11th episode of the second season, but he quickly became a staple in the franchise once his character was introduced. He continues to play Gus today in the show’s prequel series, Better Call Saul.

While some of us are still getting over the shock that it’s been 11 years since Breaking Bad began, other fans are celebrating the fact that the show’s legacy is about to continue with an upcoming movie. It was announced late last year that the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, would be following up the epic tale of blue meth, Heisenberg, and poor Jesse Pinkman with a film.

This new movie will be a sequel with Aaron Paul returning as Pinkman, following the character after Walt helped him escape the neo-Nazis that were forcing him to cook meth. While many of us would like to believe Jesse drove off into the sunset and finally led a happy life, it seems Gilligan isn’t quite done physically and mentally torturing the poor lad.

The question now remains whether or not Bryan Cranston will step back into his iconic role as Walter White. Unfortunately, the character died at the end of the series, but Cranston said he’d be willing to return if they can figure out the “how” behind it all.

“What? Are they gonna show me on a slab or something,” he joked on NBC Today, “That’s not exciting.”

Cranston isn’t the only fan favorite to meet a tragic end in the original series. Esposito’s character had one of the most epic deaths in television history, so it’s unlikely he’ll be showing up in the new film. However, if there’s room for Cranston, there should be room for Esposito, too.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix where you can also stream the first three seasons of Better Call Saul.