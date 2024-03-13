Netflix Releases Opening Minutes of Girls5eva Season 3

The wait for the next chapter of Girls5eva is finally over! Well, that's only half true. The third season of the acclaimed comedy series is being released on Netflix this Thursday, debuting on the service alongside the first two seasons of the show that were initially released on Peacock. So there are still a couple of days before you can actually watch all of the new season, but Netflix has released a little bit of the premiere to help hold everyone over in the meantime.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first eight minutes from Girls5eva Season 3 exclusively on the Netflix TUDUM website. The opening scene helps pick the story up after the events of the Season 2 finale, which was released on Peacock nearly two years ago. You can watch the opening in full here.

Despite rave reviews, Peacock cancelled Girls5eva after the show's first two seasons. Netflix, however, saved the series from its fate and renewed it for Season 3. Part of that deal includes the previous seasons coming over to Netflix, and they'll arrive on Thursday alongside the entirety of Season 3.

Here's the official synopsis for Girls5eva Season 3:

"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want 'the big time' again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

"From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late '90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can't they also be Girls5eva?"

Every episode of Girls5eva is set to join Netflix on March 14th.