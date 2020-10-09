GLOW Cast Doing Q&A Livestream This Weekend

✖

This week brought about the unfortunate news that Netflix reversed their decision to renew GLOW for a fourth and final season despite the fact that they had already started production. This led to furious reactions from fans as well as a lot of upsetting posts from the show's wonderful cast. Marc Maron even posted a plea to Netflix, asking them to finish off the story with a movie, and Betty Gilpin wrote a touching eulogy to the series. Alison Brie also took to social media this week to reveal that the cast will be doing a livestream Q&A on Saturday.

"In a comical twist of fate - we had scheduled this Q&A before finding out the show was cancelled! So please come join the former cast of Netflix’s GLOW for a livestream Q&A! 💖 Moderated by @jessicaradloff14 from @glamourmag this Saturday, October 10th at 10 am PST/ 1 pm EST. Leave your question for the cast in the comments below! We will post the livestream link this Friday 10/9, so be sure to check back! Thank you to @headcountorg and remember you can still use our link to register to vote, check voter status or request a mail-in ballot! *link in my bio! 🇺🇸," Brie wrote. You can view the post below:

When the announcement regarding the cancellation was made, the creative minds behind GLOW acknowledged that difficult decisions have to be made in the face of COVID-19, but that it was still incredibly painful to lose out on that final season.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” said series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

The first three seasons of GLOW are streaming on Netflix.