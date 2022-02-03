The Go Big Show Was Made for Bert Kreischer to Host

The Go Big Show takes TV talent competitions to the next level, as contestants are tasked with performing the craziest and most shocking stunts in order to impress the the judges. The bigger the better. Talents showcased on The Go Big Show through its first two seasons include spinning on wheels of fire, sword swallowing, attempting to escape a pool of alligators while blindfolded, and summersaulting over a charging bull. Just about every stunt causes audiences to gasp. This show is just big; it’s borderline insane, and it needed a host to match its over-the-top vibe. Enter Bert Kreischer.

If you’ve been following Kreischer’s career for any length of time, you know how tailor-made to his unique skillset The Go Big Show really is. He’s an oft-shirtless stand-up comedian and podcaster who has spent much of his adult life doing a lot of the crazy things featured on the show he now hosts. When the thing you’re most famous for is robbing a train with the Russian mafia when you were on a class trip in college, your life is bound to be filled with wild risks. Many of those risks were taken on camera, for shows like Hurt Bert (which is exactly what it sounds like) or the Travel Channel’s Bert the Conqueror.

In the midst of a career filled with talking to people and putting yourself in danger for the entertainment of others, Kreischer now has a job where he gets to talk to people about folks who put themselves in danger for the entertainment of others. ComicBook.com got the chance to sit down with Kreischer and chat about hosting The Go Big Show, a job he describes as the most “Bert-adjacent” he’s ever had.

“If they let me drink beer during it, that would be even better,” he told us with a grin. “It feels like a very ‘me’ thing. I don’t have to do anything different. My hosting is just being like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe they’re going to do this!’ It’s very in my wheelhouse.”

Most of the stunts he sees on the Go Big Show stage are things that he’s done to some degree. He may not have flipped over bulls like Manu the Flying Frenchman, but he has dealt with his fair share of bulls throughout his career. The show’s judges are even surprised by Kreischer’s extensive history sometimes. He recently had to pull out the receipts to show T-Pain.

“We had Manu on, Manu the Flying Frenchman, and I said to T-Pain, ‘Man, I don’t mess with bulls,’” Kreischer said. “And he goes, ‘What do you mean you don’t mess with bulls?’ I said, ‘I got mauled by a bull once.’ And I showed him the video.”

“Everything we’re seeing up here, I’ve done a version of, in my show Bert the Conqueror or on Trip Flip. Or on Hurt Bert,” he continued. “I did every stupid thing. And then I have a crazy skillset of things I can also do. I remember we had James the Redneck Archer on, and I was like, ‘Hey let me see your bow and arrow.’ And I shot a bullseye from 50 feet.”

Thanks to a few Netflix standup specials, multiple successful podcasts, and a mega-viral standup segment about his time with the Russian mafia (a movie version starring Kreischer and Mark Hamill wrapped filming last year), Kreischer has become a household name around the world. A reason why so many people connect with him, though, is because he doesn’t feel like a “celebrity.” The relatability and accessibility of his comedy, as well as the vulnerability of his stunts, helped make him as famous as he is.

“I was always overwhelmed by celebrity,” Kreischer explained. “The idea that I can look at Rosario Dawson not as a celebrity but as a friend, is very foreign to me. The idea that I see Jennifer Nettles as Magnus’ mom and not Jennifer Nettles the superstar that just starred on a big run on Broadway? I never thought I’d be that person.”

Unlike the judges, Kreischer didn’t act or sing or wrestle at the professional level to get a gig on The Go Big Show. He did the kind of things the contestants are doing, while touring the country as a comedian in-between. Those experiences have given him a deep level of appreciation for the stunts being performed. He connects to the show in a way few others could.

“Manu the Flying Frenchman,” Kreischer answered when we asked about his favorite act on the show. “Because I know how dangerous bulls are. Animals are always unpredictable. You can’t ever tell an animal, ‘Hey let’s just go 50% and get the shot.’ They only know one speed. And when he did his act… I cried at the end of it. I don’t know if they show that on the show, but I teared up because I really felt like I’m witnessing a guy put his life on the line, legit put his life on the line.”

“I would have given that guy 100s across the board.”

You can check out Bert Kreischer on new episodes of The Go Big Show, Thursday nights on TBS. The first season is streaming on HBO Max.