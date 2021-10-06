The Golden Girls Little People Figure Set is Back In Stock

Mattel’s Fisher-Price Little People Collector lineup has been tackling fan-favorite franchises like The Lord of the Rings and The Office lately, but now they’re really going big with The Golden Girls.

The set includes cute Little People figures of Blanche Devereaux, Rose Nylund, Dorothy Zbornak and Sophia Petrillo in classic outfits with sassy quotes on the packaging. Fortunately, the packaging also notes that Little People figures are appropriate for ages 1-101, so the iconic Betty White will be able to fully enjoy her latest tribute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Golden Girls Little People set sold out quickly at launch, and was unavailable here on Amazon and here at Target at the time of writing. However, you can still pick one up here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for later this month.

You can check out more Golden Girls items here at Entertainment Earth. Superfans might also want to check out Toynk, who have a pretty fantastic collection of unique items and exclusives.

The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992 on NBC with a total of 180 half-hour episodes which followed the lives of four older female friends living in Miami. The series, which is considered one of the best television series of all time, spawned three spin-offs: Empty Nest which followed a neighbor of The Golden Girls’ characters whose adult daughters move back home with him after the death of his wife, Nurses which spun off from Empty Nest, and The Golden Palace, a short-lived continuation of The Golden Girls which ran for a single season on CBS and saw Sophia, Rose, and Blanche invest in a Miami hotel.