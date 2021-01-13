Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker Confirmed as Additional Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

✖

Following reports that journalist/presenter Katie Couric and Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be among the guest hosts for new episodes of Jeopardy! the Sony Pictures Television series has confirmed the news while also revealing that 60 Minutes host Bill Whitaker and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will also guest host the game show. The four other guest hosts join interim host Ken Jennings. In a statement, Executive Producer Mike Richards (who will also quest host for two weeks after Jennings), said: “Alex was a legend, revered by all of us. I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

As part of the appearances by each guest host, a donation totaling the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during each guest host’s respective week will be made to a charity of their choice. Richards previously confirmed that a search fo a full time replacement for the late Alex Trebek remains ongoing but that they likely won't be named until the spring of this year. He also confirmed that not every candidate that will serve as a guest host is in contention for the full-time hosting gig.

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex and wanted to pay tribute,” Richards told Deadline previously. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“

Among the candidates already named, Aaron Rodgers seems like the least likely to take it on as he remains committed to playing football (and is on his way to leading his team to another potential Super Bowl appearance). Rodgers previously competed on an edition of Celebrity Jeopardy! and has spoken at length about his admiration for Trebek

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. , “and being able to be on Jeopardy! years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice … they’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those.”

The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Trebek aired on Friday, January 8, with current episodes hosted by Ken Jennings.

(Cover photos by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, CBS via Getty Images)