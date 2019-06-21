Christian Group Admits to Error in Thinking Good Omens Was on Netflix, Redirects Petition to Amazon

A Christian organization that petitioned Netflix to cancel Amazon Studios original mini-series Good Omens has addressed its error in rallying against the wrong streamer in an attempt to see the “offensive” series cancelled.

“Due to an oversight by Return to Order staff, this petition originally listed Netflix as responsible for the offensive series ‘Good Omens.’ Amazon Video released the series on May 31,” reads a statement posted to the updated petition. “We regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site blasts the Neil Gaiman-created series as “blasphemous,” taking issue with its teaming a demon (David Tennant) and an angel (Michael Sheen) as they seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and Armageddon.

“This series presents devils and Satanists as normal and even good, where they merely have a different way of being,” the petition reads, arguing the series, inspired by the 1990 novel penned by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, “mocks God’s wisdom” by having God voiced by a woman (Frances McDormand) and for portraying the Antichrist “as a normal kid that has special powers and a mission to destroy the world which he doesn’t really want to do.”

“In the end, this is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed. This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable,” the updated petition reads.

“We must show our rejection. Please sign our petition, telling Amazon that we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil.”

The petition, which Return to Order claims has been signed more than 20,000 times, urges Amazon to pull the series and “stop promoting evil.” When responding to the petition, Netflix wrote on Twitter: “ok we promise not to make any more.”

Starring Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Sam Taylor Buck, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jack Whitehall, and Jon Hamm, Good Omens is available on Amazon Video.