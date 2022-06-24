Gossip Girl Season 2 Teaser Confirms Original Cast Member's Return

HBO Max's Gossip Girl is finally about to be back for a second season — and it looks like the show is bringing an original cast member along with it. On Wednesday, the show's official social media accounts debuted a first-look teaser for Season 2, which culminates in the reveal that Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) will be coming back for the new season. The teaser was posted with the ominous caption: "It only takes one spark to start a fire... and I have a feeling that this city is about to burn." Showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed the news in a tweet, stating that "The cat has escaped the bag — thank Jesus!"

The cat has escaped the bag – thank Jesus! https://t.co/st7xO2zFSl — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

Georgina, who originally debuted in the first season of the original Gossip Girl series, has been a unique fixture of the franchise's lore both within the novels and the television adaptations. While Trachtenberg's version of the character initially served as Gossip Girl's main antagonist, she did have a bit of a redemption arc across the series' later seasons. Along the way, she also gave birth to a son named Milo in Season 4, and an older version of him has factored into the first season of the Gossip Girl reboot. We'll have to wait and see what part Georgina ultimately plays in the new status quo of the series.

"We thought of someone we could bring in who wouldn't overtake the story," Safran told TVLine at the time. "I've always been obsessed with Milo, having been there when he was invented."

The new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW's original series' six-season run ended in 2012. It follows a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark.

The new Gossip Girl series stars Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville).

What do you think of Michelle Trachtenberg's Georgina Sparks returning for Gossip Girl Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Gossip Girl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.