Gossip Girl Reboot Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The next generation of Gossip Girl has officially arrived. On Thursday morning, the premiere episode of the series' reboot was officially released to the world, being available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. For those who might not yet subscribe to the streaming service, the first episode is also set to air on linear television, and will be debuting on The CW at 8/7c on Friday, July 9th. The episode will also be available to stream on The CW's digital platforms after the episode airs. As those who have already seen the episode know, its plot definitely includes some surprising twists, which you can read more about here.

The new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW’s original series’ six-season run ended in 2012. It follows a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The new Gossip Girl series will star Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville). Kristen Bell is also expected to return as the series' narrator, and the first two episodes will be directed by Karena Evans.

“It was very important to tell the story more authentically for our time,” series creator Joshua Safran explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “It was very important, if you’re doing a show about power and privilege, to actually look at how that affects all people, whether you’re queer, whether you’re Black, whether you’re older—that’s really what we wanted Gossip Girl to do this time around, because Gossip Girl herself is the great leveler.”

