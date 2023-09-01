Gossip Girl Stars Tease Upcoming Reunion

Hey Upper East-Siders, a mini Gossip Girl reunion is on the horizon. On Friday, the official Instagram account for Podcrushed, a podcast co-hosted by Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, shared photos of the actor alongside his former co-star, Taylor Momsen. Their post teased that the duo had "a reunion worth waiting for", seeming to hint that Momsen is an upcoming guest on an episode of Podcrushed. Previous celebrity guests on the show have included Jameela Jamil, Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe, Nina Dobrev, Kelly Clarkson, Lisa Kudrow and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Badgley and Momsen played onscreen siblings Dan Humphrey and Jenny Humphrey on the hit series, which ran on The CW from 2007 through 2012.

What Is Gossip Girl About?

Gossip Girl centers on the scandalous lives of attractive, privileged and very affluent teens who reside in Manhattan's Upper East Side (UES) and how they betray one another while being constantly observed by a vicious but well-known blogger. The original Gossip Girl also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Jessica Szohr, Kaylee DeFer, and Katie Cassidy.

"I didn't want to be in television," Badgley previously told Variety of his time on the hit series. "I was biding time a lot with Dan — I was not invested. And I'm not saying it's a good thing! I'm saying it's just what it was."

Why Was the Gossip Girl Reboot Canceled?

The new Gossip Girl explored just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW's original series' six-season run ended in 2012, following a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom," Joshua Safran wrote in a Twitter thread when the show was canceled. "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo. ps. a big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You're the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

Are you excited for this mini Gossip Girl reunion between Badgley and Morrison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!