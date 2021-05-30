Gossip Girl Revival Gets First Trailer, HBO Max Release Date

✖

The next generation of Gossip Girl has officially arrived. On Friday, HBO Max released the first full trailer for the series' upcoming revival, which is set to follow a new generation of Manhattan high schoolers and all of their ensuing drama. The trailer comes after a brief teaser video was released earlier this week, with a phone number for fans to text. If fans did text that number, they received a message (in character as Gossip Girl herself) hinting at something major tied to the series was arriving soon. You can check out the trailer, which reveals a release date of July 8th, for yourself below.

The Gossip Girl revival will be set eight years after the conclusion of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan private schoolers take the lead under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, while demonstrating how much social media – and the landscape of New York City itself – has changed in the intervening years. The series is expected to exist in the same universe of the original series, but following completely different new characters.

The new Gossip Girl series will star Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville). Kristen Bell is also expected to return as the series' narrator, and the first two episodes will be directed by Karena Evans.

"Josh Safran has found a perfect partner in Karena to illustrate how the landscape of social media, the upper east side, and the world have changed since Gossip Girl premiered 13 years ago," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Additionally, her passion for inclusive storytelling matches Josh's and we are proud to have her on this journey with us."

As mentioned above, Gossip Girl will premiere on July 8th exclusively on HBO Max.