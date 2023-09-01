Supernatural Creator Reflects on The Winchesters Cancelation

Supernatural became one of the biggest shows in the history of The CW, spawning decades worth of seasons and forming a legion of fans. Following the flagship series' ending in late 2020, the legacy of the show did carry on through The Winchesters, a prequel series following the meeting of Sam and Dean's parents. The Winchesters was ultimately canceled earlier this year after a single season on The CW, and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is speaking out on the end of an era for the franchise.

"It was strange, because no matter what happened in my career, I always had the safety net of like, 'Well, if I really sh-t the bed, I've still got Supernatural residuals, and I'm still getting the royalties because they're [still] making it' — same with The Winchesters," Kripke explained in a recent interview with Deadline. "I even had a moment when it was all finally off, I'm like, 'Oh sh*t. I better make sure I don't screw up now. I don't have this backup plan.' My only wildest dream was to go five years on that show. I couldn't have predicted this and what it became. I'm just totally humbled by the whole situation and just amazed, proud, but like never in my wildest dreams did I think that that show was gonna go 15 years and that it was going to connect to this many people. I don't have good words for that. That blows me away."

What Is The Winchesters About?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

"I think on this project alone, not only was it a huge step for me career-wise, because I've never done something like this before, but also in life, because it was my first time living alone in New Orleans and kind of meeting new people in that way," Donnelly told ComicBook.com in an interview shortly after the Season 1 finale. "And I feel like I just learned so much about myself during filming, and I'm so grateful for that. The Winchesters will always have a special place in my heart just because I feel like it was such a huge learning curve in my whole life. So, I'm really grateful for that. And with the fans, man, I really hope that people just enjoyed watching the show. I mean, we put our blood, sweat and tears into it literally, because there's a lot of fight scenes, which is so much fun. And I just hope that even the Supernatural fans, it was just really cool. It's been a while since Supernatural has aired and it was just kind of comforting for them and definitely heartbreaking in some ways because I know there's so much foreshadowing and so much context. But I hope that it kind of healed their inner child, their inner Supernatural fans. And also, that you can lose your own destiny. And even with all the cards that are stacked against you."

How do you feel about The Winchesters being canceled by The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!