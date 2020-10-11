Green Lantern: Pacific Rim and Captain Marvel Actor Robert Kazinsky Really Wants to Play Guy Gardner

✖

Last week, fans got the first official details surrounding HBO Max's Green Lantern TV series, after it was initially announced to be in the works almost a full year before. The series will be following an ensemble cast of cosmic guardians, including fan-favorites Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro, and Kilowog. While the series is still a ways away from hitting the small screen, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering who could potentially bring those characters to life -- and it looks like one actor is throwing his hat in the ring. Pacific Rim, EastEnders, and Captain Marvel star Robert Kazinsky recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself alongside Guy Gardner, saying that he's been "talking about this asshole for a decade".

I don’t often talk about jobs I want, I usually just go about quietly not getting them, but, ya know, been talking about this asshole for a decade. #GuyGardner pic.twitter.com/YSjQf6b4dg — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) October 10, 2020

Some fans have already taken a liking to the idea of Kazinsky portraying Guy Gardner, especially considering how passionate he seems to be about playing the role. In the comics, Guy is the backup Lantern for Hal Jordan, and goes on to serve as a member of the Justice League and Justice League International.

Green Lantern will be co-written by Grahame-Smith and Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim. You can check out the official logline for the series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

Would you want to see Robert Kazinsky portray Guy Gardner in HBO Max's Green Lantern TV series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!