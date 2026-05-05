Fox Cancels 85%-Rated Sitcom Just 2 Weeks After Season 2 Finale Aired

Television can be such a strange form of entertainment. Shows that you don’t expect to survive their first season sometimes end up having legendary runs and end up pop culture touchstones while shows that seem like they’d be solid hits end up with few seasons, sometimes getting axed by their networks despite solid reviews. Now, Fox has added another series to that list of cancelled too-soon critical hits, this one just two weeks after its Season 2 finale.

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On Monday, Fox cancelled Going Dutch. The Denis Leary starring series is the network’s first cancellation ahead of its upfront presentation Monday, May 11th, according to Deadline. The series is reported to have been on the bubble at the network, though was still being considered for renewal. Fox did renew another series, giving Joel McHale’s Animal Control the go-ahead for Season 5.

What is Going Dutch About?

Going Dutch is a comedy that follows U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary). Arrogant and loudmouthed, after an epic, unfiltered rant, Patrick finds himself reassigned to the Netherlands, punished with an assignment to command the least strategic army base in the world. How “least strategic”? The base is better known for its Michelin Star-commissary, excellent bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the U.S. Armed Forces’ only fromagerie. Oh, and making things even more interesting, the base’s previous interim commander happens to be Quinn’s estranged daughter, Maggie (Taylor Misiak). The series also stars Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, and Hal Cumpston along with Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Kristen Johnson.

The series was well-received by critics and currently holds an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, critics response doesn’t always translate to audience response or ratings. The series sits at a pretty mixed 54%, but beyond that, the show’s ratings were never particularly strong, even going into Season 2 when one would have expected a television series to have better found its footing. Ultimately, it’s that lack of ratings power that would end up being the series’ downfall.

While Going Dutch was unfortunately cancelled, the network did renew the medical drama Doc as well as thriller Memory of a Killer. The network has renewed the dramedy Best Medicine and is expected to have additional programming updates at their upfronts next week, including about the Family Guy spinoff, Stewie.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that Fox cancelled Going Dutch or do you agree with their decision? Join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!