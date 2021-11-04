Gremlins Creator Addresses Status of Planned Sequel

Gremlins fans are already excited enough that an all-new animated series is on the way, though some audiences are still holding out hope on getting a third live-action film, and while creator Chris Columbus confirms that there is still hope for such an adventure, there isn’t much new information he can offer about when, or if, such a project will move forward. Understandably, the upcoming animated series will surely revive excitement in the mythology, so fans might have to wait until that project is unveiled before we have a better idea of how much passion for the franchise remains.

“I can only say we’re working on it. We’re working toward that goal, but we haven’t gotten there yet,” Columbus shared with ComicBook.com when asked about the status of the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the last updates about the project came a year ago from Columbus, noting that significant progress had been made on the script.

“I would love to do it,” Columbus shared with Collider. “I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be. I would still do it the same way — I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.”

Fans aren’t the only ones desperate for more Gremlins, as star of the series Zach Galligan is more interested in a return to the franchise now than ever.

“Much, much more interested, because one of the things about doing the Gremlins movies is you would watch, even the difference between 1983 and 1989, effects, technology-wise was really a quantum leap,” Galligan shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year about his interest levels in a third film. “One of the reasons was that Chris Walas, who did a fantastic job in the first movie, he really didn’t have a whole lot of technology to work with. In fairness to him, he would admit, it was his first major gig. So he was under a lot of pressure and he didn’t have as much experience as, probably in retrospect, he would have liked to have had.”

He added, “Then, flash-forward to 1989, six years of technological growth, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it can in technology, the six years can be gargantuan, and the technology was a lot better. And, obviously, we hired Rick Baker, who’s the greatest special effects guy of all time, with seven Oscars and 12 nominations to show for it. They tell you the effects on that, given the technology of the time, were absolutely jaw-dropping.”

Stay tuned for details on Gremlins 3.

Are you hoping the sequel moves forward? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.