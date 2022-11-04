Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen to Get Netflix TV Show, The White Lotus Star Joins Cast

Believe it or not, Guy Ritchie's 2020 comedy thriller The Gentlemen is getting a spinoff TV series. The film received pretty good reviews upon its release nearly three years ago, and managed a decent haul at the box office, but hasn't exactly been in the conversation in the time since. It seems as though the film's popularity on Netflix earlier this year was enough to convince the streaming service it should be the home of the next chapter of the story.

Netflix has ordered The Gentlemen to series, with the project sharing the same name as the film that came before it. Production on the project, which comes from Miramax TV, will begin in London this month. There has been no word as to whether any of the film's stars will appear in the series, but The White Lotus' Theo James will play the lead role in the spinoff.

James is set to play Eddie Halstead, a character that has inherited a large estate from his father, only to learn that the land is tied up in Mickey Pearson's marijuana empire. In the film, Mickey Pearson is played by Matthew McConaughey.

Ritchie, who wrote and directed the movie, will return to work on the series. He co-wrote the pilot script with Matthew Read and is set to direct the first two episodes. Ritchie and Read will also serve as executive producers on The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, Bill Block, Marc Helwig, and Will Gould.

The Gentlemen film was released in the US in early 2020, as one of the few major films to hit theaters that year prior to the start of the pandemic. The movie grossed more than $115 million at the global box office on a budget of just $22 million, so while it wasn't a runaway hit it did manage to make money. The Gentlemen stared Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell.

