Halloween 2020: Alison Brie and Dave Franco Both Dress Up as GLOW’s Ruth Wilder

✖

Halloween 2020 may have been toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many people still decided to dress up and have their fun at home. We've seen a lot of great celebrity costumes like Halsey as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, John Legend as Spider-Man, Neil Patrick Harris' family as the cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and much more! However, one of our favorites has to be Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising). The couple decided to honor GLOW, which was just canceled despite the fact that they had already started production on season four. Hilariously, both Brie and Franco dressed as Ruth Wilder, Brie's character from the series.

"Happy Halloween from Ruth Wilder(s)," Brie wrote. Many GLOW stars commented on the post: “Oh my god!! Hahahahaha brilliant ❤️,” Kare Nash wrote. “OH MY GOD,” Britt Baron replied. “OH MY GOODNESS!! YES! YES! YES!!!!!!!!!!,” Britney Young. You can check out the perfect photo below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween from Ruth Wilder(s)!! #glow 🧡 A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on Oct 31, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

Recently, fans learned that the women of color of the show felt "disempowered" in the first three seasons and advocated for better storylines for their characters in the final season. While it sounds like the showrunners had listened to the request, fans will unfortunately not get to see the outcome.

When the announcement regarding the cancellation was made, the creator of the series acknowledged that difficult decisions have to be made during the pandemic, but that it was still painful to lose out on that final season.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” said series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

What are your favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from 2020? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The first three seasons of GLOW are streaming on Netflix.