Halsey Dresses As Emily From Tim Burton's Corpse Bride For Halloween

Singer-songwriter Halsey took to social media today to share a shot of her 2020 Halloween costume -- an elaborate makeup job that reworks her look as the title character from Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride. As Emily, Halsey has a blue face with a difference shade of blue around her eyes and some white makeup that you can see if she closes her eyes. The award-winning "Without Me" singer shared a number of shots of the makeup job, plus a final photo of the actual charcter of Emily, presumably for those of her fans too young to have seen that movie when it first hit theaters and DVD a decade and a half ago.

The elaborate makeup job does a pretty good job of capturing the essence of Emily's look. That's impressive, since the movie wasn't necessarily made to look like an actual human, but instead starred stop-motion puppets with long, thin limbs and big, round heads.

You can see it below.

Set in a 19th Century European village, Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride follows the story of Victor (voiced by Johnny Depp), a young man whisked away to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter), while his real bride Victoria (voiced by Emily Watson) waits bereft in the land of the living. Though life in the Land of the Dead proves to be a lot more colorful than his strict upbringing, Victor learns that there is nothing in this world -- or the next -- that can keep him away from his one true love.

Along with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frankenweenie, the shows off the ambition and unique worldview of Burton's animation work. Those sensibilities also helped to set a kind of visual palette for Henry Selick's Coraline, based on the novella of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Before doing Coraline, Selick actually directed Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, helping him to establish blockbuster cred in the minds of American moviegoers.

Burton actually directed Corpse Bride himself, breaking with his tradition of working with Selick.

This year, celebrity cosplay is going to be a little different. There aren't big, garish parties to go to (unless you're friends with the Kardashians, that is) as a result of the pandemic, so don't be surprised to see a lot more close-ups like this so public personalities can bring some of the Halloween fun to social media in lieu of doing it in person.