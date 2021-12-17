John Legend Dons Spider-Man Costume for Chrissy Teigen's Halloween Bash

✖

Today is October 31st and you know what that means... celebrity Halloween costumes! Even though people can't go out and have the normal Halloween fun due to the pandemic, folks are still getting dressed up today. We've seen a lot of fun celebrity costumes ranging from Halsey as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to Neil Patrick Harris' Wonka-themed family group costume. Another celeb duo to dress up today is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After a rough month, we're happy to see the couple enjoying the holiday together. Especially considering Legend is dressed as one of our favs: Spider-Man!

“My Spidey,” Teigen wrote. She’s also rocking a Black Swan look! You can check out her photo in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram my spidey A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

Teigen also shared a thread of fun Halloween posts on Twitter, and the image of her and Spider-Man caught the attention of the official Spider-Man account. You can check out their tweet below:

As for the Spider-Man movies, the third Spidey film starring Tom Holland has started production in Atlanta. Recently, Holland took to social media to share that he received his script via an iPad and then promptly broke it.

"So I just got home, I'm in Atlanta, and I've just been delivered a package," Holland says in the video. "That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script, and that script is Spider-Man 3. So I'm about to find out what I'm going to be doing for the next five months. I'm not gonna tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson."

The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.