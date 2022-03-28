TV Shows

ComicBook Nation: Halo TV Series Review / Will Marvel’s Moon Knight and Morbius Deliver?

The CB Nation crew reviews the new Halo TV series on Paramount+, breakdown the first reactions to Moon Knight, Morbius, and Sonic 2, discuss big news like Marvel developing a Nova project, DC’s Suicide Squad video game being delayed, The Witcher series debuting a new Witcher. PLUS: Big new Comics to discuss! 

Here’s what we said in our official ComicBook.com review of the Halo TV Series

Despite being in development hell for years, it is apparent from just the first two episodes that [Halo] will be an admirable attempt to live up to the franchise’s name. That said, it might take some getting used to for longtime fans… If you’re looking for a direct adaptation of the games, this is a far cry from that… The divergent choices the series has made, however, allow for a fuller, more grounded retelling of the story at the core of Halo.

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you!

