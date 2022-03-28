ComicBook Nation: Halo TV Series Review / Will Marvel’s Moon Knight and Morbius Deliver?

The CB Nation crew reviews the new Halo TV series on Paramount+, breakdown the first reactions to Moon Knight, Morbius, and Sonic 2, discuss big news like Marvel developing a Nova project, DC’s Suicide Squad video game being delayed, The Witcher series debuting a new Witcher. PLUS: Big new Comics to discuss!

Here’s what we said in our official ComicBook.com review of the Halo TV Series:

Despite being in development hell for years, it is apparent from just the first two episodes that [Halo] will be an admirable attempt to live up to the franchise’s name. That said, it might take some getting used to for longtime fans… If you’re looking for a direct adaptation of the games, this is a far cry from that… The divergent choices the series has made, however, allow for a fuller, more grounded retelling of the story at the core of Halo.

