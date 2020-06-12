Hannibal Cracks Netflix Top 10 One Week After Debut

In the years since NBC cancelled Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, the grim and thought-provoking series has become a bonafide cult hit. It has continued to gain fans since it went off the air, with many believing that the show was years ahead of its time, and a debut in the prime of the streaming era could have led to a run longer than three seasons. Nevertheless, Hannibal is still wildly popular amongst TV fans, and its Netflix arrival on June 5th gave everyone a reason to celebrate.

One week after Hannibal's debut on Netflix, the show has become one of the most popular titles on the entire service. The ever-changing Netflix Top 10 has been filled almost exclusively with new titles or shows with new seasons that were just added. The only exceptions over the past couple of weeks have been family titles Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.

That changed on Friday, when Hannibal finally popped up in the Top 10. It's slotted in the very last position on the list, but that's still a feat for a series that hasn't released a new episode in three years. This shows that there are still dedicated Hannibal fans out there, and that the series continues to have an audience, even though it's been off the air for quite a while.

Have you been watching Hannibal on Netflix? You can check out the full Top 10 list below.