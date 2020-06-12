Hannibal Cracks Netflix Top 10 One Week After Debut
In the years since NBC cancelled Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, the grim and thought-provoking series has become a bonafide cult hit. It has continued to gain fans since it went off the air, with many believing that the show was years ahead of its time, and a debut in the prime of the streaming era could have led to a run longer than three seasons. Nevertheless, Hannibal is still wildly popular amongst TV fans, and its Netflix arrival on June 5th gave everyone a reason to celebrate.
One week after Hannibal's debut on Netflix, the show has become one of the most popular titles on the entire service. The ever-changing Netflix Top 10 has been filled almost exclusively with new titles or shows with new seasons that were just added. The only exceptions over the past couple of weeks have been family titles Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.
That changed on Friday, when Hannibal finally popped up in the Top 10. It's slotted in the very last position on the list, but that's still a feat for a series that hasn't released a new episode in three years. This shows that there are still dedicated Hannibal fans out there, and that the series continues to have an audience, even though it's been off the air for quite a while.
Have you been watching Hannibal on Netflix? You can check out the full Top 10 list below.
13 Reasons Why
"High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."prevnext
365 DNI
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."prevnext
Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."prevnext
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
"Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses."prevnext
Queer Eye
"Grab some tissues! An all-new 'Fab Five' serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."prevnext
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."prevnext
Fuller House
"The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys."prevnext
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
"When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to overflow."prevnext
Queen of the South
"Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal pal and a mysterious notebook to survive."prevnext
Hannibal
"This drama series focuses on the early years of the relationship between FBI criminal profiler Will Graham and homicidal cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter."prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.