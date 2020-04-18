Harley Quinn Season 1 Gets Early DVD Release

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series won over fans and critics alike when it debuted on the streaming service last November and now, for those eagerly anticipating the series’ DVD release, the wait is almost over. Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season is headed to DVD on June 2, 2020. Released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the DVD set will feature all 13 half hour episodes from the acclaimed series’ first season and will retail for $24.98. The series is currently airing its second season on DC Universe.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, and based on the characters from DC, Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season boasts an all-star voice cast including Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell (Bless This Mess), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Tony Hale (VEEP), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol), Ron Funches (Powerless), Wanda Sykes (Not Normal), Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: SVU), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) and many others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first season of the series, Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy – the Legion of the Doom. She’s got her eyes on the prize and nothing can stop her, except maybe Batman and Commissioner Gordon or her jealous, deranged ex. But don’t worry – she’s got this. Or does she? So, strap in for this non-stop, demented thrill ride!

“Fans can’t get enough Harley Quinn and we are thrilled to release Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season for them to embark on the character’s latest crazy antics,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing. “With adult humor and new animated action, the release is timed to coincide with the series’ season two premiere.”

You can take a look at the episode listing below.

13 HALF-HOUR EPISODES

Til Death Do Us Part

A High Bar

So You Need A Crew?

Finding Mr. Right

Being Harley Quinn

You’re A Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon

The Line

L.O.D.R.S.V.P

A Seat At The Table

Bensonhurst

Harley Quinn Highway

Devil’s Snare

The Final Joke

Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season will be available on DVD on June 2. The second season of the acclaimed series is now streaming on DC Universe.