Harley Quinn Includes Cameo From Surprising Legends of Tomorrow Member

The fifth episode of Harley Quinn's third season, "It's a Swamp Thing," is now streaming on HBO Max. While searching for a kidnapped Frank (J.B. Smoove), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Harley (Kaley Cuoco) take a trip to New Orleans with Nora Freeze (Rachel Dratch) and encounter a DC staple: John Constantine. The character was voiced by none other than Matt Ryan, who also played the role in the Arrowverse.

Ryan first portrayed the titular role in Constantine in 2014, and while the series only lasted one season, the actor continued to play the part in various Arrowverse projects. In addition to appearing in 63 episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, Ryan also showed up on Arrow, The Flash, and Batwoman. He also voiced John Constantine in the animated projects Constantine: City of Demons and Constantine: City of Demons – The Movie as well as Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Earlier this year, Ryan lent his voice to DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, so today's appearance in Harley Quinn marked his second time voicing Constantine in 2022.

"What I love playing about John Constantine is the fact that he's a really dark soul, but the way that he handles his humor and his wit, he can go from being really serious to really flippant like that, and it's a really fun thing to play, and as an actor, he's a real three-dimensional character," Ryan explained back in June.

"I feel so blessed, really, being able to play John Constantine throughout all these different mediums, and for so long," Ryan added. "It's been years since I first started playing this character, and I'm still here, and I think that is partly down to the fans' acceptance of me. the character is such an iconic role, and the first thing you want to do is try to be true to those original comics which I've fallen in love with. That can be difficult sometimes in the various different mediums you're working on, whether it's on network television, or whatever you're working on. I feel like I've come to really love John and he's a part of me in a way. There' a much darker, more grittier aspect to the character that I'd love the opportunity to get to flesh out in whatever medium that would be. I feel like in some of the various different mediums that Iv'e worked in, predominantly the television stuff, we're doing a somewhat lightened version of him for television. There's a part of me that yearns to do the R-rated stuff, and really show that I can really do that part of the character, as well -- the nasty, dirty con artist type of guy."

The first five episodes of Harley Quinn's fifth season are now streaming on HBO Max.