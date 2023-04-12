True Detective: Night Country Gets New Teaser

The upcoming Season 4 of True Detective, dubbed True Detective: Night Country, just got an all-new teaser that gives a better look at what audiences can be expecting from the new mystery's plot. While HBO has previously released a teaser for the new season, that glimpse at the series leaned more into the overall tone of the story, while this new look gives us better insight into the unraveling mystery that we'll be diving into each week. With this new season unfolding in Alaska, it won't just be the story itself that will send chills down a viewer's spine, as the locales will also be equally frigid. Check out the teaser for True Detective: Night Country below before it comes to HBO and Max later this year.

The new season is described, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice."

Also starring in the series are John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), and executive producer.

The debut season of True Detective premiered back in 2014 and each week its viewership grew more passionate, as we waited to see how the unsettling and time-jumping story would unfold. Despite the high hopes of audiences, the follow-up season failed to resonate with viewers quite like those first episodes, resulting in a polarizing reaction to the anthology series. In 2019, a third season emerged and, while some fans thought these episodes helped serve as a course correction from the previous season, it still failed to capture the public's attention like that initial mystery.

The series was created by Nic Pizzolatto, with this new season marking the first without Pizzolatto's involvement. Original stars and producers Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, though, continue to serve as producers.

Stay tuned for details on True Detective: Night Country before it premieres on HBO and Max later this year.

