Harry Potter TV Star John Lithgow’s Best Roles Ranked

As John Lithgow possibly prepares to don the robes of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, the versatile actor’s extraordinary range comes into sharp focus. The 79-year-old performer, whose potential casting marks a departure from the British-only tradition of the film series, brings decades of acclaimed performances across genres to the iconic role. From chilling villains to beloved sitcom characters, Lithgow’s chameleonic abilities have earned him two Oscar nominations, six Emmy Awards, and a lasting reputation as one of entertainment’s most unpredictable talents. “I’m thought of as an unlit firecracker,” Lithgow told Entertainment Weekly. “You don’t know which direction I’ll fly off in.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Harvard graduate who later studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Lithgow’s theatrical foundation has informed his approach to every role. Whether portraying British prime ministers or alien commanders, serial killers, or sympathetic fathers, his performances consistently find the humanity within even the most extreme characters. This versatility makes rumors of his casting as Dumbledore particularly intriguing, as the role demands both gravitas and whimsy, authority and warmth — qualities Lithgow has demonstrated throughout his remarkable career.

8) Lord Farquaad – Shrek

Credit: Dreamworks Pictures

Though primarily known for his live-action roles, Lithgow’s distinctive acting brought unforgettable villainy to the diminutive lord of Duloc. Lithgow has one of the most well-known voices in Hollywood, yet he hasn’t done as much voice acting work in animated movies as one might expect. However, it could be said that additional roles were unnecessary after his iconic portrayal of the extremely privileged and self-important Lord Farquaad in Shrek, a performance that cemented his status as a legend in the realm of computer-animated films. The role perfectly utilized his theatrical background and facility with accents. He told EW, “We’re still not entirely convinced that Lithgow didn’t spend at least part of his childhood in the United Kingdom, as his background from a family of itinerant stage folks was never more apparent than as the highly-theatrical Farquaad.”

7) Sam Burns – Terms of Endearment

Credit: Paramount Pictures

His second Oscar nomination emerged from this deceptively simple role as a gentle banker engaging in an affair with Debra Winger’s character. Despite limited screen time, Lithgow created one of the film’s most memorable characters, contributing to what he considers the finest movie of his career. His nuanced portrayal helped audiences empathize with a potentially controversial character.

6) Eric Qualen – Cliffhanger

Credit: Sony Pictures

As the ruthless terrorist thief pursuing Sylvester Stallone through the mountains, Lithgow elevated what could have been a standard action movie antagonist into one of the genre’s most memorable villains. The role required intense physical commitment, culminating in a dramatic helicopter fight sequence that pushed the boundaries of action filmmaking. His carefully crafted performance brought unexpected depth to the high-altitude thriller.

5) Roger Ailes – Bombshell

Credit: Lionsgate Films

Lithgow’s disturbing transformation into the disgraced Fox News CEO demonstrated his remarkable ability to embody complex villains. His performance proved so unsettling that even his own family members found it difficult to watch, with his niece’s visceral reaction of disgust serving as the ultimate validation of his portrayal. The role showcased Lithgow’s capacity to disappear completely into even the most controversial characters.

4) Roberta Muldoon – The World According to Garp

Credit: Warner Bros.

During a period when transgender representation was rare and often dehumanizing, Lithgow’s Oscar-nominated performance as a former NFL player brought unprecedented dignity to the role. His portrayal resonated deeply with the transgender community, who expressed profound gratitude for seeing themselves represented with humanity and respect on screen. The performance marked a significant milestone both in Lithgow’s career and in Hollywood’s depiction of transgender characters.

3) Dick Solomon – 3rd Rock from the Sun

Credit: NBC/Viacom

This breakthrough comedy role not only earned Lithgow three Emmys but completely revolutionized his career trajectory. The character was specifically crafted for his unique abilities, requiring an actor who could embody both cartoon-like physical comedy and swashbuckling charm. The series creators envisioned a hybrid of Bugs Bunny and Errol Flynn, finding their perfect match in Lithgow’s versatile talents.

2) Winston Churchill – The Crown

Credit: Netflix

As the only American in the principal cast, Lithgow achieved the remarkable feat of transforming into Britain’s legendary prime minister, earning another Emmy for his commanding performance. His interpretation balanced Churchill’s historical gravity with unexpected moments of levity, providing some of the first season’s most memorable comic relief while never undermining the leader’s iconic status. The performance garnered praise from both critics and audiences for its nuanced take on the historical figure.

1) Trinity Killer – Dexter

Credit: Showtime

Lithgow’s bone-chilling portrayal of Arthur Mitchell earned him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe, creating one of television’s most memorable villains. As a seemingly mild-mannered family man harboring deadly secrets, his performance struck such a chord with viewers that fans still approach him at stage doors requesting autographs on hammers, a nod to his character’s weapon of choice. The role’s lasting impact is evident in how audiences continue to express their love for such a terrifying character.

Do you have a favorite John Lithgow role? Let us know in the comments below!