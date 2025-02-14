This Oscar-Nominated Movie May Have Gotten John Lithgow His Harry Potter Dumbledore Role

Hollywood has a not-so-mysterious way of casting who they want for roles in films and television shows with major IPs. There is usually a breadcrumb trail that you can trace back to a few previous projects that will help you understand why a choice was made for a particular actor. A prime example was this week’s news regarding legendary character actor John Lithgow. It was announced back on February 12th by Variety that the beloved actor is nearing a deal to take on the role of Dumbledore in the upcoming HBO series that takes us back to the world of Harry Potter.

The ever-powerful Dumbledore is the headmaster of the Hogwarts wizarding school and the leader of the Order of the Phoenix, whose arch nemesis is the dark and evil wizard Lord Voldemort. Funny enough, there’s a little sixth degree between Lithgow and Voldemort, and it may have been the connection that got him the gig.

Lithgow Co-Stars in the Oscar-Nominated Conclave with Ralph Fiennes

Conclave has scored eight Oscar nominations for the upcoming awards show. It’s a film that many feel you shouldn’t be surprised if it’s the sleeper hit of the night. The film centers around the selection of a new pope and all that is uncovered, the many dark secrets within the halls of the Vatican. If the secrets are ever revealed, they could shake the core of the Roman Catholic Church. Lithgow has a great supporting role opposite Fiennes as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay, a Canadian cardinal who uses infectious charm to get ahead in the selection process.

Like many top-tier casting directors in Hollywood, they’re always watching, and seeing Lithgow opposite Fiennes must have gotten the wheels turning. Plus, he’s no stranger to bringing in gripping supporting performances in high-profile television shows, as Lithgow’s resume is extensive.

John Lithgow’s Career on Television Needs to Be Studied

Imagine, if you will, an actor who is very convincing as a villain in action movies that star the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Denzel Washington, and then flip the script and play an alien on Earth in NBC’s laugh-out-loud sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. Then, as a new era of VOD and streaming was on the rise, he played arguably one of the most vicious serial killers on Showtime’s original run of Dexter. Lastly, he returns and gives one of the best portrayals of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Netflix’s The Crown. Between all of that, Lithgow still dialed in some solid work in supporting roles elsewhere.

Taking on the role of Dumbledore may be his biggest one yet, due to the built-in fan base Harry Potter already has. Still, it’s how decisions get made in Hollywood that makes you wonder. Having two fine actors in one film makes you wonder if one or both could work in another. Fiennes has been approached to reprise his role of Voldemort, a role many believe is tailor-suited for him, but he’s deflected it many times by stating who he thinks should take on the part.

As for Lithgow, even if you can’t see him fully in the Dumbledore get-up quite yet, it may be smart to let things take shape. The actor is a two-time Oscar nominee and a six-time Emmy winner. There’s a very good chance he knows what he’s doing.

