‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 8 Now Available on Netflix

Hawaii Five-0‘s eighth season is on Netflix, giving fans of the CBS procedural drama a chance to catch up on all of the action ahead of its season 9 premiere.

All 25 episodes of the CBS procedural drama, a modern day reboot of the original series that ran from 1968 until 1980, were added to Netflix on Sunday, July 1, and fans are already making themselves comfortable on their couches in preparation of a binge watch.

“Is ‘sorry I can’t go tonight, season 8 of Hawaii Five-0 is now on Netflix’ a valid excuse?” one person asked, and according to dozens of others expressing their excitement over the newest addition, it is more than enough of an excuse.

Is “sorry I can’t go tonight, season 8 of Hawaii five-o is now on Netflix” a valid excuse? — kris🍒 (@krismw_) June 30, 2018

“If you really know me you know my favorite show is Hawaii Five-0 and they added season 8 on netflix…bet I’m not going to sleep tn,” one person wrote on Twitter.

If you really know me you know my favorite show is hawaii five o and they added season 8 on netflix… bet im not going to sleep tn — shayne✨ (@_shayne_33) July 3, 2018

“Season 8 of Hawaii Five-0 is on Netflix. Nobody talk to me,” another commented.

Season 8 of Hawaii Five-0 is on Netflix. Nobody talk to me. — A 19 year old who looks 12 (@___magarciaa) July 3, 2018

The series follows an elite task force that is tasked with eliminating crime on the beaches of Hawaii.

Season 8 kicked off in September, though the cast was notably shaken by the exits of leads Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who announced they were leaving following the series’ seventh season. Their departures stemmed from allegations that CBS would not offer them equal pay to co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan.

“I’m sad to say it is true. I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week. Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue,” Kim confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Kim later addressed his departure again, stating that he “maintained a steadfast sense of self-worth” during negotiations and was looking forward to returning to ABC, where executive produced standout freshman medical drama The Good Doctor.

Following Kim and Park’s departures, Kimee Balmilero and Taylor Wily we’re promoted to series regulars, and Hawaii Five-0 added several fresh faces, including Meaghan Rath, Ian Anthony Dale, and Beulah Koale.

July 1 proved to be a trifecta of popular additions for Netflix, the streaming service also adding season 15 of NCIS and season 8 of Blue Bloods, rounding out the additions of CBS procedural dramas.