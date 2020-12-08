Hawkeye Fans Are Loving Kate Bishop's Comic-Accurate Look
Even though Marvel has yet to confirm Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, dozens of photos continue to surface from the New York set showing the Bumblee star in the role. Though we've seen the character carrying a bow and set of arrows before, the latest batch of images to surface include Bishop not only in the iconic Hawkeye colors, but a handful of the images even show the fan-favorite character in a comic-accurate suit.
As such, fans of both the series and character quickly flocked to social media to rave about the suit, doubling down on their thoughts that Steinfeld is the perfect choice for Bishop.
We've yet to get a release date for the Disney+ show, though the previous schedule placed the series on Disney+ in a Summer 2021 timeframe. It has yet to be seen if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has yet to impact the release schedule. Keep scrolling to see what Hawkeye fans are saying about Bishop's new duds!
SCREAMS IN KATE BISHOP pic.twitter.com/5uDXxnEj1Q— Ignacio Balbuena (@ignaciobalbuena) December 8, 2020
And our Hero is on the stage! 💜🏹#hawkeye#katebishop#HaileeSteinfeld#marvel pic.twitter.com/WX06hTjFyt— Hailee Steinfeld 🇹🇷 🏹 (@TrHailee) December 8, 2020
hailee steinfeld as kate bishop. that's the tweet.— pedro (@peddroln) December 8, 2020
i never knew i needed hailee steinfeld as kate bishop omg SHE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/UlwJVyj66o— naf ☽ (@glisteningtom) December 8, 2020
I believe in kate bishop supremacy pic.twitter.com/X6sBvnDTBh— ًs./K开I (@xbpinks) December 8, 2020
. kate yelena— vers🎄 ᱬ -38 ◊ ⧗⎊⍟ (@leiamaximoff) December 8, 2020
bishop 🤝 belova
mis razones
para ver
Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/2lkLqNAccN
knowing marvel, the circle on kate bishop’s costume already has the Avengers “A” logo but as usual leave things out until the final product to avoid spoilers. it’s set in 2025 so i have a feeling she’s already an avenger 😳 https://t.co/HYqYyB3z3l— scott ⧗ (@scottpossible) December 8, 2020
Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.
What other characters do you hope to see in the upcoming Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Cover photo by Raymond Hall/GC Imagesprev