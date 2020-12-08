Hawkeye Fans Are Loving Kate Bishop's Comic-Accurate Look

Even though Marvel has yet to confirm Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, dozens of photos continue to surface from the New York set showing the Bumblee star in the role. Though we've seen the character carrying a bow and set of arrows before, the latest batch of images to surface include Bishop not only in the iconic Hawkeye colors, but a handful of the images even show the fan-favorite character in a comic-accurate suit.

As such, fans of both the series and character quickly flocked to social media to rave about the suit, doubling down on their thoughts that Steinfeld is the perfect choice for Bishop.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

We've yet to get a release date for the Disney+ show, though the previous schedule placed the series on Disney+ in a Summer 2021 timeframe. It has yet to be seen if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has yet to impact the release schedule. Keep scrolling to see what Hawkeye fans are saying about Bishop's new duds!