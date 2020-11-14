Hawkeye Rumor Says Clint Barton Will Lose His Hearing in Disney+ Show

✖

When Hawkeye finally hits Disney+, the series may finally adapt one of the character's main story arcs in the comics. According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, the Jeremy Renner-starring series will explore Clint Barton as he loses his hearing throughout the series. Long-time fans of the archer will know he's been deaf in a few different titles featuring the character as he regularly uses hearing aids, something that's been absent from Renner's portrayal of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the scoopers, a recent casting call is looking for a "middle-aged Chinese audiologist, who works in a rundown building and is off-the-books."

As previously teased, it's expected the series will draw heavily from Matt Fraction and David Aja's acclaimed Hawkeye run and at one point in that series, the duo completed an entire issue without any spoken dialogue. Instead, the characters communicated through the use of American Sign Language.

That run also introduced Kate Bishop into the mix, who will end up making her long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the series.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran told us last year. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

The producer then reminded us the shows on Disney+ are getting the same treatment as Marvel Studios films.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran added. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

