Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld: "If There's Anyone to Trust, It's Marvel"

Actress Hailee Steinfeld has been linked to the role of Kate Bishop in Marvel's Hawkeye series for Disney+ since September of 2019, and the actress was finally able to confirm the news in December of last year. Though leaked photos form the set had already confirmed her involvement, Steinfeld was elated to be able to share the news with everyone when Kevin Feige dropped all the details at Disney Investor Day. Now, Steinfeld is ready to keep working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying in a new interview that her trust in Marvel was one of the reasons she signed on to the role.

"If there’s anyone to trust, it’s Marvel," Steinfeld told Collider. "I’m just so honored to be a part of the MCU, and more so excited to be able to talk about it. It’s been quite awhile that I’ve been having to keep that a secret, and I’m not good at that. It’s been a wonderful experience, developing this character and taking elements of her from the comics and what we know with her history. It’s just very exciting to be playing a character, much like Emily (Dickinson), that is so loved by so many people."

Steinfeld was also asked if she weighed her decision to sign on for the series against the potential time commitment it might call for in the future. Not only could Hawkeye potentially continue as an ongoing series, but her character no doubt will appear in other Marvel feature films and shows.

"No. That didn’t play into any reason why I wouldn’t want to be involved, that’s for sure. My music is something I can do on the road and on the go. Simultaneously with my acting obviously makes it a little more challenging, but it’s thankfully it’s something that I can continue and have continued to do and work on as I’m working on these shows."

Steinfeld will star alongside the original Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner and they'll be joined by Florence Pugh, reprising her role from the upcoming Black Widow movie, plus The Conjuring and Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga was as Kate Bishop's mom, Eleanor Bishop. In addition the cast includes Fra Fee as Kazi, short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the Marvel Comics character otherwise known as Clown; Tony Dalton as Duquesne, a character whose alter ego in Marvel Comics is Swordsman; with newcomer Alaqua Cox taking on the role of Maya Lopez, the real name of Echo, a deaf Native America character whose abilities include mimicking the movements of another person; and Zahn McClarnon as her father William Lopez, a character also known as Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln in comics.

The Hawkeye series will be directed by Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney's & the Sack Lunch Bunch). Marvel Studios has yet to confirm much about the show officially beyond Jonathan Igla will serve as the head writer. Screenwriters Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean previously revealed that they also worked on the series.

Hawkeye is currently without a release date, but is expected to hit in the fall of 2021. It will join WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, What If...?, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on the Disney+ streaming platform.