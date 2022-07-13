HBO Boss Confirms Many Popular Shows Will Have New Seasons Before Next Year's Emmys

Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and it was a big day for HBO. HBO was the most-nominated outlet — beating out Netflix — with a combined total between HBO and HBO Max of 140 nominations, a huge slice of parent company Warner Bros. Discover's overall 155 nominations. Within those numbers, HBO had five of the most-nominated programs, including The White Lotus, Hacks, Succession, and Barry and it certainly sounds like HBO is already looking ahead to the next Emmy season. HBO boss Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that new seasons of some of the network's most popular shows will be back for new seasons within the next Emmy eligibility window.

"We haven't announced dates yet, but I'd imagine White Lotus, Succession, Barry, and Hacks would be within next year's Emmy eligibility window," Bloys said.

Succession received 25 nominations with The White Lotus getting 20, Hacks 17, and Barry 14. Barry and Hacks both relatively recently ended their most recent seasons, with Barry's Season 3 finale airing on June 12th and Hacks' Season 2 finale airing on June 2nd. Both The White Lotus and Succession both last aired new episodes in 2021. As for the Emmy eligibility period, for 2023 that period will be June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023, so that should give some general idea of when to expect certain shows to return.

Bloys also gave fans a bit of a tease of when they should expect one eagerly-anticipated series — The Last of Us. Bloys didn't have a specific release date but said that the release for that was "closer to 2023." But one thing Bloys did have to say about HBO's pile of nominations was what he attributed the success to: keeping your head down and trying to do your best.

"It's the same as every year: talented programming teams at HBO and HBO Max working with talented creators and everybody doing their best to put the best work out in the world," Bloys said. "There's no secret to it other than keeping your head down and trying to do our best across the board."

What do you think HBO and HBO Max's tally of Emmy nominations? Are you excited to have a general idea of when some of HBO's most popular shows will return> Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.