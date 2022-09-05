Marvel's Moon Knight Wins First Emmy Award

As fans await word on whether or not Moon Knight will receive a second season, the Oscar Isaac-led series has started bringing home some serious hardware. Sunday night, the Disney+ series won its first Emmy of the season, topping the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special during the Creative Arts Emmys presentation.

In total, the series was nominated in eight categories: Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (F. Murray Abraham's Khonshu), Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Stunt Performance for Limited Drama Series or Anthology.

Congratulations to the sound editing team of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on their Emmy® Award win for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/W2mdKTRRMl — Moon Knight (@moonknight) September 5, 2022

Moon Knight's submission as a limited series in the Emmys would seem to suggest to Marvel has no plans to introduce other seasons of the show, similar to how WandaVision was entered into the awards last year. Shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, however, were submitted to drama categories as Marvel executives began plotting out future seasons.

"We've definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we're just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Marvel mainstay Nate Moore said at the time. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

"I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can't go back into that reality," he added. "That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that's a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it's an evergreen story. It's a conversation."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!