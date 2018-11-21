HBO Offering ‘Game of Thrones’ for Free Until Sunday

They might not celebrate Thanksgiving in Westeros, but HBO is still giving fans (and hopefully soon-to-be fans) the chance to catch up on the series over the holiday break.

According to HBO’s Twitter account, there will be a “Free Preview Event” of the series, which begins today (November 21st) and continues until Sunday (November 25th).

Are you from a family of Starks or Lannisters? Either way, marathoning the popular series with your family might be the perfect way to avoid talking about politics or your love life with Great Aunt Doris.

With 67 available episodes, your family could realistically watch the entire thing if you start today, eat your Thanksgiving feast in front of the TV, and have a strict no pausing rule through the weekend.

Fans of the fantasy epic have had a slow 2018, with zero new content since the show’s seventh season ended in August 2017. However, everyday brings us closer to the long-awaited final season, which is set to finally premiere next spring.

While fans may be missing the show, they still had the opportunity to celebrate its big Emmy win in September. The show took home multiple awards, including Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

While Game of Thrones only has six episodes left before the series is done for good, fans have the upcoming prequels to look forward to. The first of the bunch, an untitled show that is expected to take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, is already set to star Naomi Watts. If that doesn’t interest you, there will be plenty to choose from in the wide world of spin-offs.

Fans are also holding out hope that George RR Martin is finally going to release The Winds of Winter, the highly-anticipated sixth book in his series. It has been seven years since the release of the last A Song of Ice and Fire book, A Dance with Dragons, and folks are getting impatient for the next installment.

The first seven seasons of Game of Thrones are currently available to watch now on HBO, and season eight is set to return April 2019! Happy Thanksgiving!