HBO's House of the Dragon Could Go Longer Than Four Seasons

HBO released their first Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, last year, and it was a really big hit. House of the Dragon was released to some of the best audience numbers for a premiere in the past decade and quickly received a second season renewal. The series is currently filming its second season, and the studio have assured fans that the writers strike wouldn't have an effect as the scripts are already done. There was an ongoing rumor that the series would only last until the fourth season due to the source material, but it seems that the series could last much longer than expected. In a new interview with Deadline, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, revealed that House of the Dragon could continue beyond four seasons.

"We are mindful of rolling into Season 3 more quickly after Season 2, but that hasn't been officially sorted out because right now we're just trying to get Season 2 off the ground. It hasn't been finalized yet, it's still under discussion," Orsi revealed. "George and Ryan are going to meet after the writers strike. They had originally planned to meet before the strike took place and that was to figure out at what point the series itself was going to end. Is it four seasons? I don't think from where I sit at this point will be any less than four. But could be more. We'll see."

What Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are in Development?

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. There are also a bunch of other spin-offs in development including a series based on Aegon the Conqueror. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thronesearlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

