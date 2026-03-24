HBO Just Brought Two of the Most Talented Marvel Stars Together Before the MCU Could Manage It

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew in stature during the 2010s, it had no problems attracting some of the best actors working in Hollywood today. Several MCU veterans have been nominated for or won Oscars for their work in non-superhero fare, proving that Kevin Feige and Co. have a sharp eye for talent. One of the most decorated actors under Marvel’s roof is Mark Ruffalo, who has alternated between performances as the Hulk and prestige fare like Spotlight and Poor Things for the better part of the past 16 years. He’s netted four Oscar nominations during that time, but hasn’t won yet. One Marvel actor who has a couple of Oscars on his mantle is Mahershala Ali, and now he’s going to co-star with Ruffalo in an anticipated project — but it isn’t Marvel-related.

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According to Deadline, Ali has been cast in Task Season 2. He’s set to portray a character named Eddie Barnes, described as “a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom’s unit.” Ruffalo is reprising his role as Agent Tom Brandis, who “takes the helm of a new task force.”

Will Mahershala Ali & Mark Ruffalo Ever Come Together in the MCU?

Seeing Ali sign on for yet another new project — appearing alongside another notable Marvel star (he headlined Jurassic World Rebirth with Scarlett Johansson last year) — will probably renew frustrations over how the actor’s MCU tenure has been handled so far. After playing Cottonmouth in Luke Cage, Ali was seemingly set to take on a much more substantial role in the MCU by starring in the Blade reboot. That film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but has since been trapped in development hell as Marvel attempts to crack the right story. The latest rumors suggest Blade has been canceled, and the character will be introduced in a team-up movie like Midnight Sons.

Since it’s taken so long to bring Blade to the MCU (outside of Ali’s voiceover cameo in an Eternals post-credits scene), Marvel might have missed its chance to unite Ali and Ruffalo in one of its projects. It’s highly unlikely Blade will be featured at any point in the Multiverse Saga, which is set to conclude next year with the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s unknown if Ruffalo, who co-stars in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will reprise Bruce Banner/Hulk in either of the upcoming Avengers movies, but it wouldn’t be a shock if one of the Original Six had some role to play. Ruffalo’s future beyond that is uncertain, as Secret Wars is being positioned as a soft reset of the MCU to streamline the continuity.

Marvel is going to cherry pick what gets carried over into the franchise’s next era. Ruffalo’s Hulk has always been a fan favorite, so they could keep the actor around, setting the stage for a possible Blade/Hulk team-up on screen. Of course, this will depend on the types of stories Marvel wants to tell moving forward and which characters get the spotlight. In order for the MCU to continue to be viable, it will eventually need to establish new faces of the franchise moving forward. Ruffalo is still onboard as Hulk for the time being, but he isn’t going to be part of the MCU forever.

It would be a shame if Ruffalo and Ali never got an opportunity to interact in the MCU. Both are extremely gifted actors who would be able to craft a compelling dynamic between their characters. At least viewers will get a taste of what might have been on Task, which was hailed as one of the best TV shows of 2025. Task earned high marks for its gripping storytelling and strong performances, so someone like Ali should fit right into the high-stakes crime drama.

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