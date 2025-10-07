6 Marvel Movies That Are All But Confirmed for Phase 7 (I Can’t Believe #3 Won’t Happen Sooner)

Marvel Studios hasn’t yet confirmed any movies for Phase 7 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are several highly-anticipated projects either confirmed to be in development or rumored for the next chapter of the MCU. Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga will be coming to an end with the release of Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. The Multiverse Saga has been quite divisive, but the next era of the MCU, which will kick off in 2028, could include some of Marvel Studios’ most longed-for movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The MCU’s Phase 4 released instalments during 2021 and ’22, Phase 5 released during 2023, ’24, and ’25, and Phase 6 will run until 2027. Following this pattern, the MCU’s Phase 7 will likely span release windows in 2028, ’29, and perhaps 2030, creating the opportunity for between four and six movies to hit theaters – considering Marvel Studios’ new slowed-down release schedule. The MCU’s next Phase is expected to kick off the proposed “Mutant Saga,” though this hasn’t been confirmed. Phase 7 will, however, mark the first chapter following a “reset” of the MCU, which will change the franchise forever.

During a conversation with ComicBook back in July, Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that the next three Phases are being worked on – comprising the MCU’s next Saga. He revealed that “the first [Phase] of the next Saga is directly impacted by what we’re doing right now with these movies and [Avengers:] Secret Wars,” confirming that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will have a significant impact on the MCU’s future. These six movies are essentially confirmed or heavily speculated to be in development, and would make a lot of sense for Phase 7, though we’re surprised some aren’t coming sooner.

6) Blade

Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot was first confirmed to be in development back in 2019, when Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU’s Eric Brooks. The production of his solo MCU debut has been incredibly tumultuous, however, and the movie was removed from Marvel’s release schedule in October 2024. More recently, Marvel has provided positive updates on Blade, suggesting it’s moving in the right direction with Eric Pearson (Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) penning a new script and Ali still attached to star.

Phase 7 would be the best place for the Blade reboot to finally hit theaters, especially after Marvel Zombies introduced us to a formidable animated iteration of the Daywalker. This version, voiced by Todd Williams, operated as Moon Knight, but Ali’s iteration will be an honest-to-goodness Blade. He made a voice cameo during the post-credits scene of Eternals back in 2021, where he approached Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman to warn him about the Ebony Blade, and this deserves to be followed up in the MCU’s Phase 7.

5) Shang-Chi 2

Marvel has come under heavy criticism for ignoring some of its most significant and powerful new characters, and this includes Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of Phase 4’s most successful movies, so it’s a shame Shang-Chi 2 hasn’t come to pass. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has been busy working on the upcoming Wonder Man series and next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but, luckily, both Cretton and Liu have teased Shang-Chi 2’s development, too. Simu Liu is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, so his much-anticipated sequel could be perfectly set up very soon.

4) Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler have already confirmed that Black Panther 3 is already in the works, and it will likely hit theaters during Phase 7. Black Panther became one of the MCU’s most successful and influential movies in 2018, and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marked a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in 2022. Now that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is the Black Panther, and Winston Duke’s M’Baku has become Wakanda’s King, the stage is set for Black Panther 3 to explore a new story – perhaps one even featuring some iconic Marvel mutants, such as Storm.

3) Doctor Strange 3

Benedict Cumberbatch has practically confirmed his return as Stephen Strange in a third solo movie, but the fact Doctor Strange 3 isn’t releasing before Avengers: Secret Wars is criminal. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Strange meeting Charlize Theron’s Clea and heading off to stop incursions, which perfectly sets up Doctor Strange 3 as a precursor to Secret Wars – perhaps exploring Marvel Comics’ Time Runs Out event. It seems Doctor Strange 3 won’t release until Phase 7, however, and while it’ll be great to see Cumberbatch back in action, it’s a shame he won’t be returning sooner.

2) The Fantastic Four: First Steps 2

Back in June, shortly before the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Variety reported that a sequel to the Phase 5 movie was already in development. First Steps successfully brought a new iteration of Marvel’s First Family officially into the MCU, and Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are expected to portray the Fantastic Four for years to come. This makes the development of sequels inevitable, and Marvel Studios will surely want to focus on bringing these instalments to theaters in quick succession, ensuring the Fantastic Four become cornerstones of the MCU’s Phase 7 and beyond.

1) X-Men

Marvel Studios gained the film rights to mutants and the X-Men after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox was finalized in 2019. Marvel quickly set to work on developing its own X-Men reboot, which will debut a brand-new iteration of the X-Men team and be set firmly in the MCU proper. While the Multiverse Saga has paid homage to the X-Men team’s live-action past and has even marked the return of many classic X-Men stars, Phase 7 will introduce new actors as Marvel’s most iconic mutant heroes and villains. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has been hired to lead the project, and casting rumors are already circulating, making the MCU’s X-Men reboot a sure thing for a Phase 7 release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!