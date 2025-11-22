7 Directors Perfect for the MCU’s Blade Reboot

Marvel Studios is on the hunt for the Blade reboot’s third, and hopefully final, director, and these seven acclaimed candidates would be perfect choices to bring Mahershala Ali’s vampire hunter into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blade’s production in the six years since Ali was announced to be cast as Eric Brooks’ Blade has been more tumultuous than any previous MCU movie. Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) was originally attached as director, but departed in September 2022. Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) replaced him, but he also departed in March 2024, shortly before filming was scheduled to begin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demange’s exit put a halt to all production on Blade, and little has changed since then. A handful of writers have also drafted various versions of the script, none of which have come to fruition, but with Marvel Studios favorite Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Thunderbolts*, and more) now working on the script, Blade seems to be heading in the right direction. Patient Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth are still attached to star, but Marvel is still on the hunt for a new director, and any of these seven iconic filmmakers would be great for the role.

7) Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

Little known before joining Marvel Studios in 2022, this filmmaking duo have proven that they have the goods to take on some of the MCU’s most iconic characters and do them justice on-screen. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed two episodes of Moon Knight, four episodes of Loki season 2, three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, and two of season 2, as well as being executive producers on Loki and Born Again. Their work prior to the MCU — delving into psychological sci-fi and horror elements — was also remarkable. Benson and Moorhead embrace beautiful cinematography and dark themes with confidence, so would surely do an action-packed adventure following Blade justice in the MCU.

6) Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski is one of the most-rumored possible directors for Blade, and he would be a brilliant choice, given his background in filmmaking and martial arts. Stahelski was a stunt double for Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, and eventually directed the star in his feature directorial debut, John Wick. Stahelski has directed all four John Wick movies, proving he is capable of capturing incredible action and huge set pieces with ease, so it would be great to see his take on Marvel’s Daywalker. Blade is a high-octane, action-heavy antihero, and Stahelski has already demonstrated the ability to bring this kind of character to life expertly.

5) Lexi Alexander

A less-mentioned choice when discussing who could direct Blade, Lexi Alexander would actually be a wonderful pick. She entered the film industry as a stunt performer, so, similarly to Stahelski, has an intimate knowledge of stunts and action on-screen, which would benefit Blade. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her 2002 short film, Johnny Flynton, so has the notoriety and acclaim to draw audiences, while she’s perhaps best known to Marvel fans as the director of Punisher: War Zone, which starred the late Ray Stevenson as Frank Castle in 2008. War Zone isn’t everyone’s favorite Marvel movie, but the direction, visuals, style, and faithfulness to the source material all received praise, and Alexander could replicate this with the MCU’s Blade reboot.

4) Ryan Coogler

Okay, we know, Ryan Coogler and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have both denied the director’s involvement with the Blade reboot, but we needed to include him. Coogler is one of the most notable and acclaimed directors of his generation, a recipient of ten NAACP Image Awards, four Black Reel Awards, two Academy Award nominations, and many more. Aside from his incredible work on the likes of Fruitvale Station, Creed, Judas and the Black Messiah, and more, Coogler is the lead of the MCU’s Black Panther franchise, so he has proven the ability to do MCU-set stories involving People of Color perfectly. Coogler’s recent Sinners showcased his ability to bring terrifying vampires to the screen, so it’s a shame he won’t be leading Blade, as we’d love to see his take on the legendary character.

3) Dee Rees

Perhaps an unexpected choice, Dee Rees would actually be a brilliant fit for the MCU’s Blade reboot. Best known for co-writing and directing Mudbound, which made her the first African-American woman nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Rees has also produced incredible projects such as Bessie, Pariah, The Last Thing He Wanted, Masters of the Air, and more. She focuses intensely on style and visual tone, which would benefit the Blade reboot, giving it a clear identity in the MCU. Rees’ own intersectional identity as a Black lesbian filmmaker is also prevalent in many of her projects, and this could translate brilliantly into Blade, as Eric Brooks’ own identity is intersectional between human and vampire. Dee Rees could be an inspired choice.

2) Michael Giacchino

Composer Michael Giacchino has worked with Marvel Studios since he scored Doctor Strange and designed the new fanfare in 2016. He has since scored Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Thor: Love and Thunder, and has worked on many projects outside the MCU, but he is now branching out into directing. He made his MCU directorial debut with the Werewolf by Night Special Presentation in 2022, which stunned audiences because of its tone, themes, score, and cinematography. A sequel to Werewolf by Night has recently been rumored, but Giacchino could lead other monster-focused stories, too, including Blade, bringing his unique visual style and composition skills to the vampire hunter.

1) Jordan Peele

Best known for his background in comedy, Jordan Peele surprised us all with his directorial debut, Get Out, in 2017. Get Out earned Peele three Academy Award nominations — he took home the award for Best Original Screenplay — and put him on the map as a supremely talented director of psychological horror with comedic elements, which would fit Blade perfectly. Peele has since directed Us and Nope, and has worked in other roles on the likes of BlacKkKlansman, Candyman, Monkey Man, and Him, showing an affinity with exploring Black stories with dark twists. Peele would be an inspired choice to direct the MCU’s Blade reboot, as he could demonstrate both the horror vibes, action-heavy sequences, dramatic moments, and comedic elements of Eric Brooks, fitting the Daywalker in the MCU brilliantly.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!