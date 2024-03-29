Watchmen Fans Remember Louis Gossett Jr. in HBO Favorite
Watchmen fans look back on Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves.
Watchmen fans are remembering the part that Louis Gossett Jr. played in the HBO series. Will Reeves is a character clouded in mystery for much of Watchmen's run. However, the depth of the character and his long story in the DC Comics sequel. Every twist and turn is played with absolute certainty. Some of his words to Regina King's Angela Abar are still ringing in fans ears years later.
A lot of fans on social media shared that they had recently revisited the HBO show. Now, re-watches will come with a different tone. Gold Derby actually spoke to Gossett in early 2020. He shared his philosophy behind playing this part. Gossett argued, "We can't do without one another, and whoever discovered it first just shared that information with one another as a member of mankind."
Thank you to a great man who gave a lifetime of brilliant performances. His work in BOARDWALK EMPIRE and WATCHMAN were genius. I interviewed him for my documentary SIDNEY and his description of working with Poitier in RAISIN IN THE SUN was mesmerizing. https://t.co/3GcLpa7Rqu— Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) March 29, 2024
"So every film I did, including "Watchmen," is playing those characters with that philosophy," Gossett shared. "That philosophy seems to hold on even in the presence of a brilliant man like Damon Lindelof, who came up with some stuff about Tulsa, and that's one of my favorite subjects, Tulsa, and Bass Reeves, the most successful martial in the West. From Bass Reeves came a copy of Roy Rogers and Gene Autry and all that stuff and it submerged him into history.
"The other part of my favorite subject is the town of Tulsa, how it became Black Wall Street and obviously made the same mistakes as rich folks do and they got bombed down," he continued. "So now you go back to that history and what a wonderful opportunity for somebody like me to help a brilliant man like Damon tell that story even deeper by my portrayal of Bass Reeves and the feelings that got me when they started bombing the theater.
A pillar for Hollywood
Was able to capture my “dad” the legendary Louis Gossett Jr. He was open and generous. Kind beyond measure. Regal. We owe so much to him. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/6UTa4HsSaF— Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) March 29, 2024
It wasn't just Watchmen people.
One of the best to ever do it! Thank you, Lou… for everything!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 29, 2024
💜🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/p6YjIo3WMx
Time for a re-watch.
I need to watch Watchmen again https://t.co/6TclhEZdnU— TREVOR FRALEY (@illustrevor) March 29, 2024
This moment was absolutely shocking
Loved him as a kid, but also loved some of his late career work in shows like #Watchmen and #TheGoodFight. https://t.co/hhNeDrTeXN pic.twitter.com/J2oWqlLHQO— Lynn Kozak (@lynnashleykozak) March 29, 2024
He really brought it together
RIP to this legend. Watchmen doesn’t work without his incredible performance https://t.co/iP3y2rO8g4— Kwasi’s Big Brother 🇬🇭 (@kwakunaly) March 29, 2024
Still fresh in everyone's mind
omg i just rewatched Watchmen last month. RIP https://t.co/YQS1uJoy6I— we teach bottoms to shrink themselves (@Chrissssssw) March 29, 2024
Truly will be missed
Timeless in Officer and a Gentleman, and really lifted the Watchmen miniseries to another level. He will be missed. https://t.co/eon6pv3JOb— Rich Luchette (@richluchette) March 29, 2024
Making history
So good in everything he was in from fun adventure flicks such as Firewalker, Jaws 3 and Iron Eagle to dramas Inc. his Oscar winning performance in An Officer and a Gentleman. Last thing I saw him in was the Watchmen streaming show. What a talent. RIP Sir. pic.twitter.com/bSPH9NMAk3— Nick (@CountGeekula) March 29, 2024
A legacy for sure
Would we even remember Iron Eagle if Louis Gossett, Jr. hadn't played Colonel Chappy? Great in everything he did, from Officer & a Gentleman to Enemy Mine. RIP 🙏 Also, thank you for crushing it one last time in Watchmen! https://t.co/QX5uW93tac— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 29, 2024
What a career
RIP Louis Gossett Jr.
Unforgettable Drac in Enemy (1985), Gerak in Stargate SG-1, he was also in The Invaders (1968), Matthew Star (1982), Captain Planet and the Planeteers (1991), Half-Life 2 (2004), Extant (2014), Watchmen (2019), among many others.
He was 87. https://t.co/M3CYgSoNSn pic.twitter.com/FEH632oOzW— The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) March 29, 2024