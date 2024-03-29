Watchmen Fans Remember Louis Gossett Jr. in HBO Favorite

Watchmen fans are remembering the part that Louis Gossett Jr. played in the HBO series. Will Reeves is a character clouded in mystery for much of Watchmen's run. However, the depth of the character and his long story in the DC Comics sequel. Every twist and turn is played with absolute certainty. Some of his words to Regina King's Angela Abar are still ringing in fans ears years later.

A lot of fans on social media shared that they had recently revisited the HBO show. Now, re-watches will come with a different tone. Gold Derby actually spoke to Gossett in early 2020. He shared his philosophy behind playing this part. Gossett argued, "We can't do without one another, and whoever discovered it first just shared that information with one another as a member of mankind."

Thank you to a great man who gave a lifetime of brilliant performances. His work in BOARDWALK EMPIRE and WATCHMAN were genius. I interviewed him for my documentary SIDNEY and his description of working with Poitier in RAISIN IN THE SUN was mesmerizing. https://t.co/3GcLpa7Rqu — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) March 29, 2024

"So every film I did, including "Watchmen," is playing those characters with that philosophy," Gossett shared. "That philosophy seems to hold on even in the presence of a brilliant man like Damon Lindelof, who came up with some stuff about Tulsa, and that's one of my favorite subjects, Tulsa, and Bass Reeves, the most successful martial in the West. From Bass Reeves came a copy of Roy Rogers and Gene Autry and all that stuff and it submerged him into history.

"The other part of my favorite subject is the town of Tulsa, how it became Black Wall Street and obviously made the same mistakes as rich folks do and they got bombed down," he continued. "So now you go back to that history and what a wonderful opportunity for somebody like me to help a brilliant man like Damon tell that story even deeper by my portrayal of Bass Reeves and the feelings that got me when they started bombing the theater.

Did you love what he did in Watchmen? Let us know in the comments down below!