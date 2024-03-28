DC Brings Back Several Fan-Favorite Heroines... With a Twist

DC's female-focused superhero stories have only grown in recent years, with a number of beloved heroines debuting in the pages of their comics over the years. Even then, there are a number of heroines who have been absent from DC's more modern relaunches — and that just changed for two superheroines. Spoilers for Green Arrow #10 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaaske, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees Oliver Queen and Connor Hawke venturing to Superman's Fortress of Solitude, in an attempt to access the confessional files from Sanctuary — and track down Roy Harper, who has been missing for several issues. Upon arriving in the Tundra, Oliver and Connor are attacked by a quartet of heroines — Red Canary, Emiko Queen / Red Arrow, Cisssie King-Jones / Arrowette, and Mia Dearden / Speedy. Upon being reintroduced to each other, the team reveals that they were recruited by Roy (presumably due to their crimson-themed superhero costumes) as backup on the mission that Amanda Waller sent him on. This reunion proves to be pretty significant for both Mia and Cissie (even as the latter remarks that she isn't really a part of the ArrowFam), as neither have appeared in the comics for several years.

Who Is Speedy?

Created by Kevin Smith and Phil Hester in Green Arrow #2, Mia was initially introduced a victim of child sex work who was taken under Green Arrow's wing, and became the second incarnation of Speedy. She became a key component of the ArrowFam, as well as a member of the Teen Titans.

While Mia was missing from the early days of the New 52 relaunch, she would go on to inspire other elements of Green Arrow canon, particularly the characters Thea Queen and Mia Smoak-Queen on The CW's Arrow. Mia was eventually reimagined within the New 52 as the daughter of a corrupt billionaire, and in the years since, her appearances have consisted of scenes outside of the main DC continuity, or as a vision in 2021's Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

Who Is Arrowette?

Created by Tom Peyer and Craig Rousseau in 1997's Impulse #28, Cissie is a the daughter of the Golden Age iteration of Arrowette. Initially exploited by her mother into being a superhero, Arrowette eventually joins the Young Justice, only to step away from the team and her mantle after a vengeful altercation.

Cissie then becomes a gold metal Olympian and celebrity, largely retiring from superheroics until 2008's Wonder Girl series.

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?



In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was previously upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six.

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion."

What do you think of Speedy and Arrowette being reintroduced in the pages of Green Arrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!