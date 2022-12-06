HBO Max Returns to Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video subscribers will once again have the chance to catch up on the hit Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon announced HBO Max is available again as a subscription channel on Prime Video. HBO Max was previously an option on Prime Video, but today marks the premium streaming service's return to Amazon. Starting today, Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price that HBO Max is offered as a single subscription through its own app. As an added bonus, subscribers will also have access to the combined HBO Max/discovery+ streaming service once it's finalized. There are reports Warner Bros. Discovery is vetting the combined name "Max."

"We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience," said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video. "It's truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics' response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video."

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels," said Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery added, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

What Will Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ Service Look Like?

According to CNBC, the combined HBO Max/discovery+ streaming service will share similarities with Disney+, as Warner Bros. Discovery brands will have their own tiles. Examples given were HBO, Discovery, DC, and Warner Bros.

When a user logs into Disney+, they're greeted with tiles for Disney's popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Pixar. A similar option is available in HBO Max, with subsections for HBO, DC, Max Originals, Adult Swim, Looney Tunes, and Studio Ghibli.

