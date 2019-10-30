HBO Max to Release New Shows on Weekly Basis

Tuesday was a big day for news and updates about WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service. An investor call during the afternoon revealed the confirmed launch date for the service, its cost, information about an ad-supported version of the service in the future, and lots of information about the streaming service’s impressive slate of programming. Among all that information, it was also revealed that HBO Max will release new episodes of shows on a weekly basis instead of the all-at-once style Netflix employs.

The new episodes weekly format is an interesting one for new series, but it’s not wholly unique. DC Universe — which is also owned by WarnerMedia — already does that for many of its original programming such as Titans, Doom Patrol, and more. And when it comes to original series, HBO Max will have plenty. The streaming service has several scripted shows already in some stage of development, including Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant. And when it comes to popular titles that will be available on the service, HBO Max will be the home of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, which WarnerMedia paid more than a billion dollars to have on the service for fans to binge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a $14.99 per month cost and a confirmed May 2020 launch date, HBO Max will be just one of several streaming services to hit next year. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon have already existed for some time, both Apple TV+ and Disney+ are coming in November, and Peacock is joining HBO Max early next year. There are several other services out there more specific to genre or network, but these will likely be the most important competitors for some time. With several key comedy acquisitions and a plethora of IP to pull from for original programs, HBO Max will hope to carve out its own section of the streaming landscape.

Are you excited about HBO Max? Is it a streaming service you will be subscribing to? What do you think about the new episodes weekly approach? Let us know in the comments below.