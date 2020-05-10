New HBO Max Promo Highlights Man of Steel, Watchmen, and Teases New Original Content

✖

WarnerMedia announced that its new streaming service, HBO Max, will go live on May 27th. A new promo for the streaming service teases some of the premium content that will be available at launch, including a few things that should be of interest to DC Comics fans. The new promo, seen below, shows the first DC Extend Universe movie, Man of Steel. It also features the HBO adaptation of Watchmen. There's also a shot from Joker. Plus, there's Rick and Morty, Friends, Doctor Who, lots of classic movies, HBO original series such as Westworld, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos, and more.

HBO Max is said to include 10,000 hours of "curated premium content" from WarnerMedia's library of brands. That includes Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. You can see trailers for the new Looney Tunes cartoons and Elmo's new late-night show, both coming to HBO Max.

Parent company AT&T has confirmed that AT&T subscribers will receive the service free on the day of launch. According to the press release, customers who subscribe to HBO through AT&T will get immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Customers on select AT&T wireless, video, and internet plans will also have HBO Max included. They also say that almost all other AT&T customers can either get a special offer or upgrade to a plan or package that includes HBO Max.

Where a man born on another planet meets a singer born to be a star 🌟 HBO Max launches May 27. https://t.co/DYbPzBhQRu pic.twitter.com/JayTW1BwTF — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 7, 2020

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring HBO Max and its incredible content to millions of our customers. Our top wireless, internet and video plans and packages now include your favorite shows and movies, all in one place with HBO Max - at no additional charge,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO Max has something for everyone. It’s yet another step we’re taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

“With AT&T as a key distribution partner, we expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale and reach at launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “As the product has taken shape over the last year, the partnership and dedication we have received from all across the AT&T organization has been invaluable. WarnerMedia Entertainment couldn’t be more proud to bring HBO Max to AT&T customers nationwide.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.